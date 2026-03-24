Badshah married long-time girlfriend Isha Rikhi: All you need to know about the Punjabi actress, age gap, net worth and wedding video

Badshah Marriage: Fans of rapper-singer Badshah were left surprised after photos of his alleged wedding with actress Isha Rikhi surfaced online. The buzz began when Isha’s mother shared a series of pictures on Instagram, showing the two participating in what appeared to be wedding rituals.

While the images quickly went viral, neither Badshah nor Isha has officially confirmed the marriage so far.

Age gap between the rumoured couple

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, was born on November 19, 1985, and is currently 40 years old. Isha Rikhi, on the other hand, was born on September 9, 1993, making her 32. This places an age gap of eight years between the rumoured couple.

Look at the viral video here:

Also Read | Badshah marries for the second time: Who was the rapper's FIRST wife Jasmine Masih?

Who is Isha Rikhi?

Isha Rikhi is a Punjabi actress and model who began her career in modelling before stepping into films. She made her acting debut with Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De (2013), alongside Sippy Gill and Om Puri.

She went on to feature in several Punjabi films such as Happy Go Lucky, Mere Yaar Kaminey, What the Jatt!!, and Ardaas. In 2018, she made her Bollywood debut with Nawabzaade, starring Varun Dhawan, Raghav Juyal, and Punit Pathak.

A relationship spanning four years

Badshah and Isha have reportedly been in a relationship for over four years. According to reports, the two met at a party through a mutual friend and instantly connected over their shared interest in music and films.

A source earlier claimed that the couple quickly “vibed” and developed a strong bond, which eventually turned into a long-term relationship.

Also Read | Badshah gets married in secret ceremony, 6 years after divorce? Wedding video goes viral - WATCH

Badshah’s success and net worth

Apart from his personal life making headlines, Badshah continues to be one of the most successful rappers in the Indian music industry. As per reports, his net worth is estimated to be around ₹124 crore, making him one of the most bankable names in the business.

While the viral pictures have fuelled excitement among fans, the couple has remained silent on the matter. As speculation continues, all eyes are now on Badshah and Isha Rikhi for an official statement confirming their relationship status.