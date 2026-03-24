Badshah marries for the second time: Who was the rapper's FIRST wife Jasmine Masih?

Badshah's marriage: Singer-rapper Badshah has reportedly tied the knot with Punjabi actress and model Isha Rikhi, after pictures from what appears to be their wedding ceremony went viral online.

The images were shared by Isha’s mother, Poonam, on Instagram, showing the couple taking part in traditional wedding rituals in the presence of close family members.

No official confirmation yet

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Despite the widespread buzz, neither Badshah nor Isha Rikhi has officially confirmed the marriage. The viral pictures have, however, led to strong speculation among fans and followers.

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Badshah’s previous marriage

Badshah was earlier married to Jasmine Masih, with whom he shares a daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh. The couple tied the knot in 2012 and were together for several years before parting ways around 2020.

Who is Jasmine Masih?

Jasmine Masih, Badshah’s former wife, has largely stayed away from the limelight. Reports suggest that the two met through social media before getting married.

Following their separation, Jasmine is believed to have moved abroad, possibly to the UK or Canada, and continues to lead a private life away from public attention.

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Life after separation

While the exact reasons behind their split were never publicly disclosed, a report by Sunday Guardian indicates that personal differences and compatibility issues may have played a role. Badshah has previously hinted that both tried to make the relationship work before deciding to go their separate ways.

Badshah and Jasmine share a daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, born in January 2017. She currently lives with her mother and remains away from media attention.

Fans await clarity

In the viral images, Badshah is seen wearing a brown kurta with a golden saafa, while Isha Rikhi appears graceful in a red salwar kameez.

The couple is also spotted wearing wedding garlands, smiling and posing together, adding to the ongoing marriage speculation. Sharing the pictures, Isha’s mother captioned the post, “God bless you.”

As the wedding rumours continue to circulate, fans are now waiting for an official statement from Badshah or Isha Rikhi to confirm the reports.