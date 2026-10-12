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Badshah recalls demanding 'life-changing' prize money before agreeing to judge ‘Hustle’

Badshah shared that his first instinct was to turn down the offer to judge ‘Hustle’ because of the difficult experiences his friends and the wider hip-hop community had faced in the past.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 04:43 PM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 04:43 PM IST
Badshah recalls demanding 'life-changing' prize money before agreeing to judge ‘Hustle’

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Badshah recalls demanding 'life-changing' prize money before agreeing to judge ‘Hustle’
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