/Badshah recalls demanding 'life-changing' prize money before agreeing to judge ‘Hustle’

Badshah wrote, “I still remember the room where the Hustle team first approached me to be a judge. My first instinct was to say no. Too much had happened in the past, and I couldn’t ignore what my friends and the hip-hop community had been through. But I listened. And I saw a new team that genuinely cared. Not just about a show, but about a platform that meant the world to so many young artists. I agreed, but not without a few conditions. No unfair contracts. And prize money that could actually change someone’s life. I still remember the silence in that room when I mentioned the amount.”