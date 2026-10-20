Badshah stands up for Daler Mehndi after stage confrontation: 'Legends deserve dignity'

Rapper Badshah has come out in support of veteran singer Daler Mehndi amid the controversy surrounding his recent performance. He called him a legend and said that artists who have contributed significantly to the music industry deserve dignity and respect. Taking to his Instagram stories, Badshah expressed disappointment over the public humiliation of an artist who has given so much to Indian music. He acknowledged that people could express their disappointment but stressed that criticism should not come at the cost of an artist’s dignity.