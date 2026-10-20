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Badshah stands up for Daler Mehndi after stage confrontation: 'Legends deserve dignity'

Badshah, Palash Sen, and Mika Singh have rallied behind veteran singer Daler Mehndi following public criticism and allegations from Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal during a Navratri fair performance.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 07:33 PM IST|Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 07:33 PM IST
Badshah stands up for Daler Mehndi after stage confrontation: 'Legends deserve dignity'

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Badshah stands up for Daler Mehndi after stage confrontation: 'Legends deserve dignity'
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