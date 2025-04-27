Advertisement
Badshah To Launch His Song 'Galiyon Ke Ghalib' On THIS Date

Singer Badshah is all set to come up with his new track titled 'Galiyon Ke Ghalib'.

|Last Updated: Apr 27, 2025, 03:15 PM IST|Source: ANI
Badshah To Launch His Song 'Galiyon Ke Ghalib' On THIS Date (Source: Instagram)

Mumbai: Singer Badshah is all set to come up with his new track titled 'Galiyon Ke Ghalib'.
On Sunday, the 'Mercy' hitmaker took to Instagram and dropped the song's teaser. He also shared that he will release the whole song on April 30.
"Galiyon ke Ghalib Out on 30/4 11:00 am," Badshah captioned the post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BADSHAH (@badboyshah)

As soon as Badshah uploaded the teaser, fans chimed in the comment section and expressed their excitement.

“Ghalib vibes with badboy twist,” a social media user commented.

“Too good,” another one wrote.

Meanwhile, Badshah recently officially announced the US dates for ‘The Unfinished Tour’. He will perform in Virginia, New Jersey, the Bay Area, Seattle, Dallas and Chicago throughout September 2025.

Excited about the tour, Badshah in a press note said, “Returning to the US last year after six long years, my heart was brimming with anticipation. Dallas, especially, held a special place in my heart – a city I was immensely eager to connect with. But fate had other plans, and the tour was abruptly halted. I remember standing on that stage in Dallas, feeling the sudden shift, the palpable drop in energy and knowing something was deeply wrong.”

” It was a crushing disappointment. But this September, I’m coming back, driven by a fierce determination to make amends. This isn’t just a tour; it’s a promise to deliver the experience my fans all yearned for – a show that’s bigger, bolder, and badder. ‘The Unfinished Tour’ is my personal pledge to all my fans in the US, a chance to rewrite that chapter and create something unforgettable. I’m looking forward to seeing you all on ‘The Unfinished Tour’,” he added.

 

