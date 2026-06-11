Badshah's wife Isha Rikhi breaks silence on marriage after viral wedding photos, shares first pic with 'Pati Dev'

New Delhi: Just days after rapper Badshah posted pictures with a "mystery woman" that sparked curiosity online, his wife, Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi, has officially confirmed their marriage.

Earlier this year, speculation was rife that Badshah had tied the knot with actress and model Isha Rikhi after photos from their alleged wedding surfaced online. However, neither of them publicly addressed the reports at the time.

Isha Rikhi confirms marriage

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During an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram, Isha finally responded to questions about her marital status and why she and Badshah do not follow each other on social media.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the actress shared a fan's question that read, "Ma'am, apki aur Badshah bhai ki shaadi ho gayi hai, fir aapne ek dusre ko follow kyu nahi kiya hai?" (Ma'am, if you and Badshah are married, why don't you follow each other on Instagram?)

Responding to the flood of queries, Isha wrote, "I think I'm officially flooded with these questions. 'Are you married?' 'Are you married to Badshah?' 'Why don't you follow each other?' 'Why don't you post pictures together?'"

Confirming her marriage, she added, "Yes, I am married. Now, coming to the most asked question: 'Why don't you follow each other?' Honestly, I think my husband owes all of you an explanation. Pati Dev (Badshah), the audience has questions. Please address them as soon as possible."

Another fan asked why she had never shared a picture with her husband. The question read, "Why you haven’t posted any picture with Badshah, your husband? You are his wife, not even a single pic?"

To fans' surprise, Isha reposted the question and shared a picture of the couple together. In the photo, she can be seen sitting on Badshah's lap as they embrace each other.

Also Read: Rapper Badshah holds mystery woman close in new pic, netizens feel it`s Pakistani actress Hania Aamir

Badshah and Isha Rikhi's viral wedding photos

The speculation surrounding their marriage began after Isha's mother, Poonam Rikhi, shared photos on March 24 that appeared to show the couple participating in wedding ceremonies. The intimate celebration seemed to take place at home in the presence of close family and friends.

The photos showed Badshah dressed in a brown kurta paired with a golden saafa, while Isha wore a traditional red suit. The two were also seen wearing wedding garlands and smiling for the camera. Sharing the pictures, Poonam Rikhi captioned the post, "God bless you."

A Chandigarh-based actress, Isha Rikhi made her Punjabi film debut with the 2013 film Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De.

Before Isha, Badshah was married to Jasmine Masih. The former couple share a daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh. They reportedly separated in 2022 and continue to co-parent their daughter.