Baek Se-hee, Author Of I Want To Die But I Want To Eat Tteokbokki, Passes Away At 35

New Delhi: Baek Se-hee, the acclaimed South Korean author behind the bestselling memoir I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki, has died at the age of 35, according to a report by the BBC. Her death has left fans and readers across the globe mourning the loss of a powerful voice in mental health literature.

Baek rose to prominence with her 2018 memoir, a deeply personal account structured around therapy sessions with her psychiatrist. The book resonated with a wide audience for its raw, relatable exploration of depression and anxiety. Originally published in Korean, it gained international recognition following its English translation in 2022.

Although the exact circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear, the Korea Organ Donation Agency confirmed that Baek saved five lives by donating her heart, lungs, liver, and kidneys.

Baek Se-hee's Mental Health Journey

Baek had been open about her mental health journey, often speaking publicly about her struggle with dysthymia, a chronic, low-level form of depression. As reported by The Week, she recently spoke at a public event about how she coped with the condition.

Beyond her breakout memoir, Baek contributed to several other works, including No One Will Ever Love You as Much as I Do (2021) and I Want to Write, I Don’t Want to Write (2022). In June 2025, she published her first short fiction collection, A Will from Barcelona. She also connected with readers through lectures and talk concerts, becoming an influential figure in South Korea's literary and mental health communities.

About I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki

The storyline of I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki follows Baek Sehee's therapeutic journey through her struggles with depression and anxiety. The book is structured around transcripts of her therapy sessions, where she and her psychiatrist delve into her mood swings, self-criticism, complex family dynamics, and internal conflicts, such as desiring solitude yet feeling trapped by it. The title embodies the author’s profound internal struggle: the urge to give up on life, while still finding comfort in simple pleasures, like eating tteokbokki. It highlights how even the smallest joys can offer a reason to keep going, despite overwhelming emotional challenges.