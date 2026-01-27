BAFTA 2026 Nominations Announced: DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another Leads with 14 Nods, Followed by Michael B. Jordan’s Sinners and Timothée Chalamet’s Marty Supreme

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has finally released the nominations for this year's edition. Michael B Jordan's 'Sinners' and Leonardo DiCaprio's 'One Battle After Another' leads the nominations followed by Timothee Chalamet's 'Marty Supreme'.

Follwing Tuesday's announcement, Paul Thomas Anderson directorial political satire 'One Battle After Another' leads the BAFTA nominations with 14 nods overall, just two shy of the record set by 'Gandhi' and leveling with 'All Quiet on the Western Front,' 'Atonement,' 'The King's Speech' and 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,' reported Variety.

Ryan Coogler directorial Sinners closely follows Leonardo's film with 13 nominations providing the first trip for the director and actor Michael B Jordan to BAFTA's as nominees.

Just below, 'Hamnet' and 'Marty Supreme' both came away with 11 nominations, with Timothee Chalamet returning to BAFTA's leading actor race for a second year in a row.

With 'Hamnet', the director Chloe Zhao's film now has the highest number of BAFTA nominations from a female director, reported Variety.

According to the recent award shows, 'One Battle After Another,' 'Sinners,' 'Hamnet' and 'Marty Supreme' are all in the five-strong best film category at BAFTA, alongside 'Sentimental Value' which also gives Stellan Skarsgard his very first BAFTA nominations at the age of 74.

Local indie titles "I Swear," "Pillion" and "The Ballad of Wallis Island" made good on their promising showings at the longlist stage, muscling their way out of the outstanding British film category into other key awards -- including leading actor in the case of "I Swear" star Robert Aramayo. All three films also made it into the screenplay categories.

As for the snubs, Jacob Elordi's 'Frankenstein' landed eight nominations but didn't make best film or director, while "Wicked: For Good" scored two for costume and makeup & hair.

Indian indie film 'Boong', co-produced by Farhan Akhtar has also secured nominated in the category of Children's and Family Film at BAFTA. The movie is directed by Lakshmipriya Devi.

Here are the key nominees of BAFTA

BEST FILM

'Hamnet' -- Liza Marshall, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Gonda, Steven Spielberg, Sam Mendes

'Marty Supreme' -- Timothee Chalamet, Anthony Katagas, Eli Bush, Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie

'One Battle After Another' -- Adam Somner, Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson

'Sentimental Value' -- Maria Ekerhovd, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar

'Sinners' -- Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, Ryan Coogler

DIRECTOR

'Bugonia,' Yorgos Lanthimos

'Hamnet,' Chloe Zhao

'Marty Supreme,' Josh Safdie

'One Battle After Another,' Paul Thomas Anderson

'Sentimental Value,' Joachim Trier

'Sinners,' Ryan Coogler

LEADING ACTRESS

Jessie Buckley, 'Hamnet'

Rose Byrne, 'If I Had Legs I'd Kick You'

Kate Hudson, 'Song Sung Blue'

Chase Infiniti, 'One Battle After Another'

Renate Reinsve, 'Sentimental Value'

Emma Stone, 'Bugonia'

LEADING ACTOR

Robert Aramayo, 'I Swear'

Timothee Chalamet, 'Marty Supreme'

Leonardo DiCaprio, 'One Battle After Another'

Ethan Hawke, 'Blue Moon'

Michael B. Jordan, 'Sinners'

Jesse Plemons, 'Bugonia'

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Odessa A'zion, 'Marty Supreme'

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, 'Sentimental Value'

Wunmi Mosaku, 'Sinners'

Carey Mulligan, 'The Ballad of Wallis Island'

Teyana Taylor, 'One Battle After Another'

Emily Watson, 'Hamnet'

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Benicio del Toro, 'One Battle After Another'

Jacob Elordi, 'Frankenstein'

Paul Mescal, 'Hamnet'

Peter Mullan, 'I Swear'

Sean Penn, 'One Battle After Another'

Stellan Skarsgard, 'Sentimental Value'

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

'28 Years Later'

'The Ballad of Wallis Island'

'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy'

'Die My Love'

'H Is for Hawk'

'Hamnet'

'I Swear'

'Mr. Burton'

'Pillion'

'Steve'

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

'The Ceremony' -- Jack King (Director, Writer), Hollie Bryan (Producer), Lucy Meer (Producer)

'My Father's Shadow' -- Akinola Davies Jr. (Director), Wale Davies (Writer)

'Pillion' -- Harry Lighton (Director, Writer)

'A Want in Her' -- Myrid Carten (Director)

'Wasteman' -- Cal McMau (Director), Hunter Andrews (Writer), Eoin Doran (Writer)

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

'The Ballad of Wallis Island,' Tom Basden and Tim Key

'Bugonia,' Will Tracy

'Hamnet,' Chloe Zhao and Maggie O'Farrell

'One Battle After Another,' Paul Thomas Anderson

'Pillion,' Harry Lighton

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

'I Swear,' Kirk Jones

'Marty Supreme,' Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie

'The Secret Agent,' Kleber Mendonca Filho

'Sentimental Value,' Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier

'Sinners,' Ryan Coogler

CHILDREN'S & FAMILY FILM

'Arco' -- Ugo Bienvenu, Felix De Givry, Sophie Mas, Natalie Portman

'Boong' -- Lakshmipriya Devi, Ritesh Sidhwani

'Lilo & Stitch' -- Dean Fleischer Camp, Jonathan Eirich

'Zootropolis 2' -- Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

'It Was Just an Accident' -- Jafar Panahi, Philippe Martin

'The Secret Agent' -- Kleber Mendonca Filho, Emilie Lesclaux

'Sentimental Value' -- Joachim Trier, Maria Ekerhovd, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar

'Sirat' -- Oliver Laxe, Domingo Corral

'The Voice of Hind Rajab' -- Kaouter Ben Hania, Nadim Cheikhrouha

COSTUME DESIGN

'Frankenstein,' Kate Hawley

'Hamnet,' Malgosia Turzanska

'Marty Supreme,' Miyako Bellizzi

'Sinners,' Ruth E. Carter

'Wicked: For Good,' Paul Tazewell

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

'Avatar: Fire and Ash' -- Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Eric Saindon

'F1' -- Ryan Tudhope, Keith Alfred Dawson, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington

'Frankenstein' -- Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets, Jose Granell

'How to Train Your Dragon' -- Christian Manz, Francois Lambert, Glen McIntosh, Terry Palmer

'The Lost Bus' -- Charlie Noble, Brandon K. McLaughlin, David Zaretti

DOCUMENTARY

'2,000 Meters to Andriivka' -- Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner, Raney Aronson-Rath

'Apocalypse in the Tropics' -- Petra Costa, Alessandra Orofino

'Cover-Up' -- Laura Poitras, Mark Obenhaus, Olivia Streisand, Yoni Golijev

'Mr. Nobody Against Putin' -- David Borenstein, Helle Faber, Radovan Sibrt, Alzbeta Karaskova

'The Perfect Neighbor' -- Geeta Gandbhir, Alisa Payne, Nikon Kwantu, Sam Bisbee

ANIMATED FILM

'Elio' -- Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina, Mary Alice Drumm

'Little Amelie' -- Mailys Vallade, Liane-Cho Han, Nidia Santiago, Edwina Liard, Claire Le Combe, Henri Magalon

'Zootropolis 2' -- Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino

CASTING

'I Swear,' Lauren Evans

'Marty Supreme,' Jennifer Venditti

'One Battle After Another,' Cassandra Kulukundis

'Sentimental Value,' Yngvill Kolset Haga and Avy Kaufman

'Sinners,' Francine Maisler

CINEMATOGRAPHY

'Frankenstein,' Dan Laustsen

'Marty Supreme,' Darius Khondji

'One Battle After Another,' Michael Bauman

'Sinners,' Autumn Durald Arkapaw

'Train Dreams,' Adolpho Veloso

EDITING

'F1,' Stephen Mirrione

'A House of Dynamite,' Kirk Baxter

'Marty Supreme,' Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie

'One Battle AfterAnother,' Andy Jurgensen

'Sinners,' Michael P. Shawver

MAKE UP & HAIR

'Frankenstein' -- Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey, Mike Hill, Megan Many

'Hamnet' -- Nicole Stafford

'Marty Supreme' -- Kyra Panchenko, Kay Georgiou, Mike Fontaine

'Sinners' -- Sian Richards, Shunika Terry, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine

'Wicked: For Good' -- Frances Hannon, Laura Blount, Mark Coulier, Sarah Nuth

ORIGINAL SCORE

'Bugonia,' Jerskin Fendrix

'Frankenstein,' Alexandre Desplat

'Hamnet,' Max Richter

'One Battle After Another,' Jonny Greenwood

'Sinners,' Ludwig Goransson

PRODUCTION DESIGN

'Frankenstein,' Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau

'Hamnet,' Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton

'Marty Supreme,' Jack Fisk and Adam Willis

'One Battle After Another,' Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino

'Sinners,' Hannah Beachler and Monique Champagne

SOUND

'F1' -- Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta

'Frankenstein' -- Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitallie, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoem

'One Battle After Another' -- Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio, Tony Villaflor

'Sinners' -- Chris Welcker, Benny Burtt, Brandon Proctor, Steve Boeddeker, Felipe Pacheco

'Warfare' -- Mitch Low, Ben Barker, Howard Bargroff, Richard Spooner

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

'Cardboard' -- J.P. Vine, Michaela Manas Malina

'Solstice' -- Luke Angus

'Two Black Boys in Paradise' -- Baz Sells, Dean Atta, Ben Jackson

BRITISH SHORT FILM

'Magid/Zafar' -- Luis Hindman, Sufiyaan Salam, Aidan Robert Brooks

'Nostalgie' -- Kathryn Ferguson, Stacey Gregg, Marc Robinson, Kath Mattock

'Terence' -- Edem Kelman, Noah Reich

'This Is Endometriosis' -- Georgie Wileman, Matt Houghton, Harriette Wright

'Welcome Home Freckles' -- Huiju Park, Nathan Hendren

EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)

Robert Aramayo

Miles Caton

Chase Infiniti

Archie Madekwe

Posy Sterling

The BAFTA Film Awards will take place on February 22 at London's Royal Festival Hall, with Alan Cumming on hosting duties, reported Variety.