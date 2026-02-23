BAFTA Awards 2026: India's 'Boong' directed by Lakshmipriya Devi wins big, Farhan Akhtar-backed project makes history

London: India had a reason to celebrate at the BAFTA Awards 2026 as Boong, a Manipuri-language debut feature, won the Best Children and Family Film award, marking a significant moment for Indian cinema on the global stage.

As celebrations followed the big win, producer Farhan Akhtar reflected on what drew him to the project in the first place. Speaking about his long association with director Lakshmipriya Devi, Farhan mentioned familiarity, trust, and a story that simply felt "right."

He shared that he had known Lakshmipriya for nearly two decades and that the film, being set in a region rarely seen on the big screen, made backing the project feel natural. "Lakshmipriya Devi and I have known each other for about 20 years. This film is set in a region of India from which we rarely get to watch films. It was nice to support that as well, and it's a very heartwarming story. So, it just felt right."

Boong was the only Indian nominee at the ceremony and has now become the first Indian film to win in this category.

Boong is directed by Lakshmipriya Devi and produced by Farhan Akhtar, along with Vikesh Bhutani, Alan McAlex, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Shujaat Saudagar. The makers, including Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Lakshmipriya Devi, and Alan McAlex, were present at the event held at London's Royal Festival Hall to receive the award.

The film revolves around the story of a young boy named Boong from Manipur. He plans to surprise his mother with a special gift. In his innocent mind, he believes that bringing his missing father back home would be the best gift. His search slowly changes his life and leads to an unexpected new beginning.

Boong competed with popular international films such as Zootopia 2, Lilo & Stitch, and Arco and still managed to win the award.

The film first premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival in the Discovery section. It was later screened at many global film events, including the Warsaw International Film Festival 2024, the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024, the International Film Festival of India, and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025.