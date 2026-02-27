Advertisement
BOONG

BAFTA-winning film ‘Boong’ set for theatrical re-release on THIS date

Following its historic win at the 79th BAFTA Awards, the Manipuri-language film Boong is set for a wider theatrical re-release in India on March 6, 2026

|Last Updated: Feb 27, 2026, 08:09 PM IST|Source: ANI
BAFTA-winning film ‘Boong’ set for theatrical re-release on THIS date(Source: X)

 Mumbai; Lakshmipriya Devi's directorial debut 'Boong', the first Indian film to win a BAFTA Award, is set to return to the theatres this March.
 
 'Boong', which scripted history at the 79th BAFTA Award after clinching the honour in the Best Children's and Family Film category, will be re-released in theatres on March 6, 2026, the makers confirmed on Friday.
 
 A fresh poster of the film was also unveiled.

A journey of innocence, love and resilience. Witness India's first BAFTA Award-winning film, in cinemas on 6th March," the makers wrote on social media.
 
 Boong is directed by Lakshmipriya Devi and produced by Farhan Akhtar, along with Vikesh Bhutani, Alan McAlex, Ritesh Sidhwani and Shujaat Saudagar.
 
 Earlier this month, 'Boong' made its mark at the British Academy Film Awards, winning the Best Children and Family Film award. It was also the only Indian nominee at the BAFTAs this year.

The makers, including Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Lakshmipriya Devi and Alan McAlex, were present at the event held at London's Royal Festival Hall to receive the award.

 
 The film revolves around the story of a young boy named Boong from Manipur. He plans to surprise his mother with a special gift. In his innocent mind, he feels that bringing his missing father back home would be the best gift. His search slowly changes his life and leads to an unexpected new beginning.
 
 'Boong' competed with popular international films such as Zootopia 2, Lilo & Stitch and Arco and still managed to win the award.
 
 The film first premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival in the Discovery section. It was later screened at many global film events, including the Warsaw International Film Festival 2024, MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024, the International Film Festival of India, and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025. 

