BAFTAs 2026 full winners list: Leonardo DiCaprio's One Battle After Another sweeps 6 awards, 'Sinners' creates history
BAFTAs 2026 full winners list: The biggest surprise came when I Swear star Robert Aramayo picked up not one, but two trophies, Rising Star and Best Actor, in a fiercely competitive category.
BAFTA Awards 2026: At the 79th British Academy Film Awards ( BAFTA 2026) was held at London's Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, honouring the best of talents internationally. Leonardo DiCaprio's One Battle After Another took home 6 major wins, followed by 'I Swear' bagging 3 trophies. Let's take a look at the BAFTA awards complete list of winners for this year:
BAFTAs 2026 full winners list
Best Film
One Battle After Another — Adam Somner, Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson - Winner
Outstanding British Film
Hamnet — Chloé Zhao, Liza Marshall, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Gonda, Steven Speilberg, Sam Mendes, Maggie O’Farrell - Winner
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer
My Father’s Shadow — Akinola Davies Jr. (Director), Wale Davies (Writer) - Winner
Film Not In The English Language
Sentimental Value — Joachim Trier, Maria Ekerhovd, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar - Winner
Documentary
Mr. Nobody Against Putin — David Borenstein, Helle Faber, Radovan Síbrt, Alžběta Karásková - Winner
Animated Film
Zootropolis 2 (Zootopia 2)— Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino - Winner
Children’s & Family Film
Boong — Lakshmipriya Devi, Ritesh Sidhwani - Winner
Director
One Battle After Another — Paul Thomas Anderson- Winner
Original Screenplay
Sinners — Ryan Coogler - Winner
Adapted Screenplay
One Battle After Another — Paul Thomas Anderson - Winner
Leading Actress
Jessie Buckley — Hamnet - Winner
Leading Actor
Robert Aramayo — I Swear - Winner
Supporting Actress
Wunmi Mosaku — Sinners - Winner
Supporting Actor
Sean Penn — One Battle After Another - Winner
Casting
I Swear — Lauren Evans - Winner
Cinematography
One Battle After Another — Michael Bauman - Winner
Editing
One Battle After Another — Andy Jurgensen - Winner
Costume Design
Frankenstein — Kate Hawley - Winner
Make Up & Hair
Frankenstein — Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey, Mike Hill, Megan Many - Winner
Original Score
Sinners — Ludwig Göransson - Winner
Production Design
Frankenstein — Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau - Winner
Sound
F1 — Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta - Winner
Special Visual Effects
Avatar: Fire And Ash — Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Eric Saindon - Winner
British Short Animation
Two Black Boys In Paradise — Baz Sells, Dean Atta, Ben Jackson - Winner
British Short Film
This Is Endometriosis — Georgie Wileman, Matt Houghton, Harriette Wright - Winner
EE Rising Star Award (Voted for by public)
Robert Aramayo - Winner
Besides these top honours, NBCUniversal Entertainment chairman Dame Donna Langley was honoured with the BAFTA Fellowship. Clare Binns, creative director of PictureHouse Cinemas, was presented with BAFTA’s Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema prize.
(With ANI inputs)
