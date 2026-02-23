BAFTAs 2026 full winners list: Leonardo DiCaprio's One Battle After Another sweeps 6 awards, 'Sinners' creates history

BAFTA Awards 2026: At the 79th British Academy Film Awards ( BAFTA 2026) was held at London's Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, honouring the best of talents internationally. Leonardo DiCaprio's One Battle After Another took home 6 major wins, followed by 'I Swear' bagging 3 trophies. Let's take a look at the BAFTA awards complete list of winners for this year:

Best Film

One Battle After Another — Adam Somner, Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson - Winner

Outstanding British Film

Hamnet — Chloé Zhao, Liza Marshall, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Gonda, Steven Speilberg, Sam Mendes, Maggie O’Farrell - Winner

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

My Father’s Shadow — Akinola Davies Jr. (Director), Wale Davies (Writer) - Winner

Film Not In The English Language

Sentimental Value — Joachim Trier, Maria Ekerhovd, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar - Winner

Documentary

Mr. Nobody Against Putin — David Borenstein, Helle Faber, Radovan Síbrt, Alžběta Karásková - Winner

Animated Film

Zootropolis 2 (Zootopia 2)— Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino - Winner

Children’s & Family Film

Boong — Lakshmipriya Devi, Ritesh Sidhwani - Winner

Director

One Battle After Another — Paul Thomas Anderson- Winner

Original Screenplay

Sinners — Ryan Coogler - Winner

Adapted Screenplay

One Battle After Another — Paul Thomas Anderson - Winner

Leading Actress

Jessie Buckley — Hamnet - Winner

Leading Actor

Robert Aramayo — I Swear - Winner

Supporting Actress

Wunmi Mosaku — Sinners - Winner

Supporting Actor

Sean Penn — One Battle After Another - Winner

Casting

I Swear — Lauren Evans - Winner

Cinematography

One Battle After Another — Michael Bauman - Winner

Editing

One Battle After Another — Andy Jurgensen - Winner

Costume Design

Frankenstein — Kate Hawley - Winner

Make Up & Hair

Frankenstein — Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey, Mike Hill, Megan Many - Winner

Original Score

Sinners — Ludwig Göransson - Winner

Production Design

Frankenstein — Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau - Winner

Sound

F1 — Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta - Winner

Special Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire And Ash — Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Eric Saindon - Winner

British Short Animation

Two Black Boys In Paradise — Baz Sells, Dean Atta, Ben Jackson - Winner

British Short Film

This Is Endometriosis — Georgie Wileman, Matt Houghton, Harriette Wright - Winner

EE Rising Star Award (Voted for by public)

Robert Aramayo - Winner

Besides these top honours, NBCUniversal Entertainment chairman Dame Donna Langley was honoured with the BAFTA Fellowship. Clare Binns, creative director of PictureHouse Cinemas, was presented with BAFTA’s Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema prize.

(With ANI inputs)