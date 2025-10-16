‘Bahut Maar Khaayi Hai’: Ayushmann Khurrana Opens Up About Doing Action Scenes In Thamma

New Delhi: As Ayushmann Khurrana’s Thamma nears its release date, the lead actor has revealed some interesting behind-the-scenes details from the shoot.

During a sneak-peek event held at Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam, the Thamma team shared fun anecdotes, acting tips, and more.

Speaking about the Maddock horror-comedy franchise, the lead actors opened up about the challenges they faced while shooting, as it was a first-of-its-kind experience for them.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Khurrana revealed that the film involved several action sequences — from being attacked by bears to being chased by a mob. Sharing a humorous anecdote, he said, “Dinesh Vijan ne pata nahi kyu aise socha ki ‘Chalo isse peetate hain’ [I don’t know why Dinesh Vijan thought, ‘let’s beat him up’].”

Also Read: Poison Baby Song: Malaika Arora Oozes Oomph With Her Dance Moves, Rashmika Mandanna Looks Flaming Hot - Watch

Comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath, who hosted the event, asked Khurrana, “You play a Delhi boy, a journalist, and also Betaal — which one was tougher to do?” The actor replied that playing Betaal was the most difficult.

“Preparing for Betaal was really difficult for me,” Khurrana said. “Because I have never done so much action before.”

Khurrana, who plays Alok Goyal in the film, faces several obstacles — from being thrown around in the jungles of Ooty to jumping off cliffs. “*Bahut maar khaayi hai iss picture ke andar* [I’ve been beaten up a lot in this film],” he remarked. “Dinesh Vijan ne pata nahi kyu aise socha ki ‘Chalo isse peetate hain’ [I don’t know why Dinesh Vijan thought, ‘let’s beat him up’],” he added with a laugh.

Even for Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the role is a fresh one, as he plays an Indian vampire for the first time.

Khurrana, who shares significant screen time with Siddiqui, revealed that his co-star’s screams were so loud during one scene that he actually felt momentarily deaf. He added that shooting those intense cave sequences was particularly challenging.

Malaika Arora Oozes Oomph With Her Dance Moves in ‘Poison Baby’

The upcoming horror-comedy recently dropped its new dance number titled Poison Baby, featuring the OG diva Malaika Arora and the film’s leading lady Rashmika Mandanna. Needless to say, the hotness quotient of the track is sky-high. Fans are raving over Malaika’s stunning dance moves at 51.

Poison Baby is sung by Jasmine Sandlas, Sachin–Jigar, and Divya Kumar. The song opens with Malaika Arora entering a club-like setting and taking over the stage, while the video also features Ayushmann Khurrana’s character arriving with Rashmika. Netizens are loving Rashmika and Malaika’s peppy moves to the energetic beats.

Thamma is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles. Rashmika will reportedly be seen playing the role of a vampire. The film is written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Fulara.

The film marks the fifth installment in the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe.

Thamma is set to release on October 21, coinciding with the festive Diwali weekend in 2025.