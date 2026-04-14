Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3037377https://zeenews.india.com/people/baisakhi-2026-alia-bhatt-and-ranbir-kapoor-celebrate-4th-wedding-anniversary-with-snowy-family-getaway-3037377.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleBaisakhi 2026: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrate 4th wedding anniversary with snowy family getaway
BAISAKHI 2026

Baisakhi 2026: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrate 4th wedding anniversary with snowy family getaway

Baisakhi 2026 celebrations see Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor marking their fourth wedding anniversary with a dreamy snow vacation, sharing adorable moments with daughter Raha Kapoor.

|Last Updated: Apr 14, 2026, 08:11 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Baisakhi 2026: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrate 4th wedding anniversary with snowy family getaway(Image: Instagram)

Mumbai: Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary, and to mark the special occasion, the duo went on a dreamy family vacation in the snow.

On Tuesday, Alia took to her Instagram account to give fans a glimpse of the trip. The 'Jigra' actor shared a series of adorable pictures and videos featuring Ranbir and their daughter, Raha Kapoor.

The pictures showcased snow-covered mountains and peaceful surroundings. One image featured a lovely selfie of Alia and Ranbir, while another clip showed the couple enjoying skiing and sharing playful moments in the snow.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The post also included a picture of the two enjoying hot beverages while taking in the scenic view. In another adorable moment, Ranbir was seen spending quality time with Raha as they fed alpacas, making the holiday album even more special.

Along with the photos, Alia shared a heartfelt caption about the life they have built together. She wrote, "Somewhere between gliding and falling, walking and a lot of talking... we made ourselves a pretty wonderful life. In short... Tu saath hain toh din raat hain."

In no time, fans chimed in the comments section with love and anniversary wishes for the couple.

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in the much-anticipated spy thriller 'Alpha'. The film also stars Sharvari Wagh, along with Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in key roles. It is directed by Shiv Rawail, who previously helmed the series *The Railway Men*, and produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. 'Alpha' is set to arrive in theatres on July 10. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Praful Hinge
Meet Praful Hinge, SRH pacer who scripts history with triple-wicket IPL debut
Boiler blast
9 dead, several injured in boiler blast at Vedanta Power Plant in Chhattisgarh
mobility
Historic day for India's road infra: Gadkari on Delhi-Dehradun expressway
5KG LPG cylinder
Sale of 5 kg LPG cylinders touches 14.3 lakh, PNG connections rise to 4.4 lakh
Tattoo
Want to get a tattoo? Here are 6 important things you should never ignore
Ruturaj Gaikwad
Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Ayush Mhatre: CSK’s bold call that could change IPL 2026
bihar new cm
Samrat Choudhary: How Lalu’s loyalist became Modi-Shah’s most trusted leader
IPL 2026
Venkatesh Iyer–Priyanka Jawalkar link-up: Truth behind viral buzz during IPL
did you know
Why is this tower considered scariest in the World? Here's the reason
Asha Bhosle
Farhan Akhtar pays emotional tribute to Asha Bhosle at college fest