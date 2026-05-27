Bakra Eid 2026 Exclusive: India's Best Dancer judge Jaaved Jaaferi says it's about 'connecting with the creator and creation'

Bakra Eid 2026 celeb wishes: The festival of sacrifice for Muslims, Bakra Eid or Eid-al-Adha will be marked in India on May 28 this year (Thursday). It falls on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, the twelfth and final month of the Islamic lunar calendar. Famous Bollywood actor Jaaved Jaaferi opened up on about his Eid celebrations with Zee News Digital.

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Elaborating on what the festival actually means to him, he added, "Eid for me means connecting with the Creator and creation. It’s about prayer, love, family, food, warm hugs from loved ones, and moments that stay in your heart forever. But this year’s Eid feels uniquely special because I’m celebrating it while doing what I love, being part of the judging panel of India's Best Dancer. There’s something deeply gratifying about working during festivities when the work itself feels like a celebration of culture, passion, and togetherness. Watching these incredibly talented contestants embrace this season’s theme, ‘India Wala Dance,’ with such honesty is inspiring. I’ve always believed that doing what you love with absolute devotion is a way of giving back energy to the universe, and being a part of this project feels exactly like an extension of that belief. As we celebrate love, gratitude, and togetherness, I hope your homes are filled with warmth, positivity, and reasons to smile. Keep dancing, keep believing, keep spreading joy, while taking care (in some way or the other) of the less fortunate."

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About Eid-al-Adha 2026

Bakra Eid is the second and holiest of the two main Islamic festivals celebrated worldwide. Eid al-Adha is always on the same day of the Islamic calendar, the date on the Gregorian calendar varies from year-to-year as the Islamic calendar is a lunar calendar and the Gregorian calendar is a solar calendar.

Those celebrating the festival, usually dress traditionally in new clothes, offer Eid prayers and relish different cuisines prepared at home.