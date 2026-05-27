Bakra Eid 2026 Exclusive: Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals will be shooting for Tumbbad 2 during the festival

Eid-al-Adha is celebrated as Bakra Eid, which is the major festival that is celebrated by Muslims across the globe. This year, Eid al-Adha is going to be celebrated tomorrow, on May 28, 2026, after the crescent moon marking the beginning of Dhul Hijjah was not sighted on the anticipated date. Various state governments updated their holiday calendar. The date is usually decided according to the Islamic calendar, which depends upon the sighting of the crescent moon.

Famous Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui spoke to Zee News Digital about his Eid plans, revealing that it will be a working celebration for him. According to a close source, he shared, “It’s a working festival for me. Even on Eid, I’m shooting for Tumbbad 2.”

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About Eid-al-Adha 2026

Also known as Bakra Eid, it is one of the two most important Islamic festivals celebrated worldwide. The occasion is observed on a fixed date in the Islamic lunar calendar, while its Gregorian date changes each year due to the difference between the lunar and solar calendar systems.

The festival is marked by special Eid prayers, wearing traditional or new clothes, and sharing elaborate home-cooked meals with family and community, reflecting devotion, gratitude, and togetherness.

Also Read | Happy Eid-ul-Adha 2026: Top 110 Eid Mubarak wishes, WhatsApp messages, Facebook greetings, and images to share with family, friends, and loved ones

About Tumbbad and its sequel

'Tumbbad' (2018) is a critically acclaimed Indian period horror-fantasy film directed by Rahi Anil Barve. The story delves into the dark mythology of the cursed deity Hastar, exploring themes of greed, temptation, and the consequences of a family’s forbidden legacy tied to his worship.

'Tumbbad 2' is an upcoming sequel led and produced by Sohum Shah, currently in active production and scheduled for release on December 3, 2027. The film continues the dark, mythological universe and features Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a pivotal, layered role, with direction by Adesh Prasad.