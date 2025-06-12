Balika Vadhu Actress Avika Gor Gets Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend And 'Corporate Guy' Milind Chandwani, See Dreamy Pics!

New Delhi: Popular television actress Avika Gor of Balika Vadhu fame announced her engagement with longtime boyfriend Milind Chandwani on social media. Avika and Milind were dating for over 5 years before making it finally official.

Avika Gor Engaged

In fact, the actress had introduced her boyfriend in November 2020. Avika shared her engagement and Roka ceremony pics with a heartfelt caption reading: He asked.. I smiled, I cried (in that order)...

and screamed the easiest YES of my life!

I’m full filmy — background score, slow-mo dreams, mascara running and all.

He’s logic, calm, and “let’s carry a first-aid kit just in case.”

I manifest drama. He manages it.

And somehow, we just… Fit.

So when he asked, the heroine in me took over — arms in the air, tears in my eyes, and zero network in my brain.

Because real love? It may not always be perfect.

But, It. Is. Magical.

#Engaged #Rokafied

Who Is Milind Chandwani

Avika shared details about her relationship with Milind once on the podcast hosted by Harsh Limbachia and Bharti Singh. She said, “He is a 9-5 corporate guy, who also runs an NGO. He is not from the industry. We met each other through a mutual friend in Hyderabad. He initially friend-zoned me for six months. I started liking him since day one. I was very sure about him. When you know, you know… Mere haath mein hota toh main saadhe chaar saal pehle shaadi kar chuki hoti. Kuch sochna nahin tha. Ab jo hai yahi hai. Mere dimaag mein toh ho chuki hai shaadi. But he was sensible enough. He told me, ‘You’re still 26 and I am 32. You take your time to work and see life.’"

Avika Gor's Rise To Fame

The actress became a household name after playing Anandi in Balika Vadhu - a show based on child marriage. She earned her stardom with the show and slowly moved to regional movies. She has also worked in some South movies such as Uyyala Jampala, Cinema Choopistha Mava and Raju Gari Gadhi 3 amongst others. She made her Tollywood debut with Uyyala Jampala in 2013.

She has featured in movies including Lakshmi Raave Maa Intiki, Thanu Nenu, Kahani Rubberband Ki and Bloody Ishq among others. She also did some Telugu TV shows like Mansion 24 and Vadhuvu.