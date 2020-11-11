Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor has found the love of her life, she's dating ex-Roadies contestant Milind Chandwani

New Delhi: TV star Avika Gor, who is best known for her show 'Balika Vadhu', has found the love of her life. Taking to Instagram, Avika revealed that she is dating Milind Chandwani, an ex-contestant of the reality show 'Roadies', and expressed love for him. On the other hand, Milind, too, made his relationship with Avika official and dedicated a special post to her.

"My prayers have been answered. I have found the love of my life! This kind of human is mine. And I'm his.. forever.. We all deserve a partner that understands us, believes in us, inspires us, helps us grow & truly cares for us. But, most of us feel that it's impossible to find such a partner. So, it feels like a dream, but it's real! So, so, so real! I pray for all of you .. I want you all to feel what I'm feeling today," read an excerpt from Avika's post.

Further, she categorically mentioned that they are not marrying anytime soon.

Take a look at Avika Gor's post here:

Meanwhile, Milind wrote, "Today, I'm happy to share that this beautiful soul is an integral part of my life. No no, not getting married yet, but yes, we are together. I love her. Oh wait, she's reading this as well. I love you, beautiful."

Here's his post:

Congratulations!

Avika Gor trended big time recently for opening up about her massive weight loss journey. Apart from 'Balika Vadhu', she has featured in the TV show 'Sasural Simar Ka'. She has also worked in a few South movies.