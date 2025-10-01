New Delhi: Famous television actress Avika Gor has tied the knot with her longtime beau Milind Chandwani on Tuesday amid much pomp and show. The wedding ceremony took place on the sets of the reality show Pati, Patni Aur Panga, in which they are currently participants. Family, friends and celeb guests attended the gala event.

Avika and Milind's Grand Wedding

Avika wore a stunning blood red coloured bridal lehenga-choli with traditional heavy jewellery while the groom Milind looked dapper in a beige sherwani and safa along with emerald neckpiece. Their first pictures as man and wife feature them posgin as a couple for the paps outside the sets of Dhamaal with Pati Patni Aur Panga – Jodiyon Ka Reality Check.

Their wedding photos were by Plush Affairs, who shared Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani's Bridal photoshoot images on social media. Take a look here:

Avika and Milind's Wedding Guest List

Avika and Milind's wedding ceremony was attended by Pati Patni Aur Panga co-contestants Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla, Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee, Sudesh Lehri-Mamta Lehri, Swara Bhaskar-Fahad Ahmad and Geeta Phogat-Pawan Kumar among others.

Krushna Abhishek, Farah Khan, Rakhi Sawant, and Samarth Jurel also joined as special wedding guests.

Who Is Milind Chandwani?

Avika shared details about her relationship with Milind once on the podcast hosted by Harsh Limbachia and Bharti Singh. She said, “He is a 9-5 corporate guy, who also runs an NGO. He is not from the industry. We met each other through a mutual friend in Hyderabad. He initially friend-zoned me for six months. I started liking him since day one. I was very sure about him. When you know, you know… Mere haath mein hota toh main saadhe chaar saal pehle shaadi kar chuki hoti. Kuch sochna nahin tha. Ab jo hai yahi hai. Mere dimaag mein toh ho chuki hai shaadi. But he was sensible enough. He told me, ‘You’re still 26 and I am 32. You take your time to work and see life.’"

Who Is Avika Gor?

The actress became a household name after playing Anandi in Balika Vadhu - a show based on child marriage. She earned her stardom with the show and slowly moved to regional movies. She has also worked in some South movies such as Uyyala Jampala, Cinema Choopistha Mava and Raju Gari Gadhi 3 amongst others. She made her Tollywood debut with Uyyala Jampala in 2013.

She has featured in movies including Lakshmi Raave Maa Intiki, Thanu Nenu, Kahani Rubberband Ki and Bloody Ishq among others. She also did some Telugu TV shows like Mansion 24 and Vadhuvu.