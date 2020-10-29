Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor opens up on massive weight loss journey, says didn't like 'big arms, legs, a well-earned belly' - Pic inside

New Delhi: Television actress Avika Gor aka Anandi from popular daily soap 'Balika Vadhu' has opened up on her body weight issues. In a long Instagram post, Avika opened up on her massive weight loss transformation journey.

An excerpt from Avika Gor's post reads: I still remember one night last year, when I looked at myself in the mirror & I broke down. I didn't like what I saw. Big arms, legs, a well earned belly. I had let go too much. If it were due to an illness(Thyroid, PCOD, etc), it would be okay because that would be out of my control. But, it happened because I ate anything & everything, and I didn't workout at all. Our bodies deserve to be treated well, but I didn't respect it.

As a result, I disliked the way I looked so much that I couldn't even completely enjoy dancing (which I love) without thinking "how I must look right now". I got so busy judging myself & feeling bad that I didn't leave any scope for outsiders to make me feel bad.

Today, she has lost oodles of weight and looks fitter than ever.

The 23-year-old actress has also worked in some South movies such as Uyyala Jampala, Cinema Choopistha Mava and Raju Gari Gadhi 3 amongst others. She made her Tollywood debut with Uyyala Jampala in 2013.

She even bagged a SIIMA Award for Best Female Debut (Telugu) at the 3rd South Indian International Movie Awards for her role in the film Uyyala Jampala.