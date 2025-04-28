Ban Piya Out Now: Pulkit Samrat And Isabelle Kaif Light Up The Dance Floor In Suswagatam Khushamadeed’s Festive Song

New Delhi: Pulkit Samrat and Isabelle Kaif starrer Suswagatam Khushamadeed has unveiled its latest festive track, "Ban Piya". This romantic ballad features the voices of Armaan Malik, Dhvani Bhanushali, Amol Shrivastava, and Abhishek Talented. With vibrant music by Amol-Abhishek and lyrics by Abhishek Talented, the track brings a breezy, festive vibe that's instantly infectious.

Choreographed by Ganesh Acharya, the dance sequences blend energetic moves with colorful, grand visuals, perfectly capturing the youthful spirit of the film.

"Ban Piya" also marks the first song showcasing the electrifying chemistry between Pulkit and Isabelle, set against vibrant, celebratory backdrops—a playful romance that mirrors the film’s core theme of love beyond boundaries.

Speaking about the song, director Dhiraj Kumar said, “‘Ban Piya’ isn’t just a song — it’s the heart of the film’s festive and vibrant spirit. Pulkit and Isabelle brought so much energy and freshness to it. We wanted the song to feel like a true celebration of cultures coming together, and I’m thrilled with how it has shaped up. We shot this song on a very large scale. It truly is the soul of my film, and I believe it perfectly sets the tone for the rest of the story.”

Ganesh Acharya also shared his excitement, saying, “Choreographing ‘Ban Piya’ was a blast! We wanted the dance to match the song’s festive and energetic vibe. Pulkit and Isabelle’s chemistry was incredible, and we shot it on a grand scale to capture the celebratory spirit of the film.”

Suswagatam Khushamadeed is a love story that champions unity and cultural harmony through humor, music, and heartfelt storytelling. With "Ban Piya" setting the tone, audiences can expect a vibrant, emotional, and feel-good cinematic experience.

Produced by Sharwan Kumar Agarwal, Anil Agarwal, Dhiraj, Deepak Dhar, Azaan Ali, and Suneel Rao, and co-produced by Javed Deoriawale, Ajay Baranwal, Sanjay Surana, Ashfa Hassan, and Sadiya Asim, the film also stars Sahil Vaid, Priyanka Singh, the late Rituraj Singh, Meghna Malik, the late Arun Bali, Neela Mulherkar, Manu Rishi Chaddha, Prashant Singh, Rajkumar Kanoujia, Mehul Surana, Shruti Ulfat, and Sajjad Delafrooz.

The music is being launched under Zee Music Company.

Suswagatam Khushamadeed will hit cinemas nationwide on May 16, 2025, presented by Reliance Entertainment in association with Insite India, Endemol Shine India, Yellow Ant Productions, Shurbhi Entertainment, Azaan Entertainment, and U Entertainment.