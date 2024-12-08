Bandish Bandits Stars Ritwik Bhowmik And Shreya Chaudhry, Along With Singer Nikhita Gandhi, Light Up AP Dhillon’s Mumbai Concert

New Delhi: Prime Video’s Bandish Bandits brought its signature soulful melodies and musical magic to AP Dhillon’s highly anticipated Mumbai concert, leaving the audience captivated. The evening began with an electrifying performance by the talented singer Nikhita Gandhi, who mesmerized the crowd with her rendition of “Ghar Aa Maahi” from the show’s music album.

As Gandhi’s soulful voice filled the venue, the excitement surged when the lead stars of Bandish Bandits, Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry, along with DigV, joined her on stage. Their enigmatic presence gave fans a thrilling preview of the musical brilliance set to unfold in the upcoming season.

The much-awaited second season of Bandish Bandits is set to stream exclusively on Prime Video from December 13, promising to strike a deep chord with viewers once again. The series, produced by Amritpal Singh Bindra and directed by Anand Tiwari, returns with its talented ensemble cast, including Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry, Sheeba Chaddha, Atul Kulkarni, Rajesh Tailang, and Kunaal Roy Kapur. The new season also introduces fresh faces, with Divya Dutta, Rohan Gurbaxani, Yashaswini Dayama, Aaliyah Qureshi, and Saurabh Nayyar in pivotal roles.