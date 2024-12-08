Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2829222https://zeenews.india.com/people/bandish-bandits-star-ritwik-bhowmik-shreya-chaudhry-and-nikhita-gandhi-set-the-stage-ablaze-at-ap-dhillon-s-mumbai-concert-2829222.html
NewsLifestylePeople
AP DHILLON

Bandish Bandits Stars Ritwik Bhowmik And Shreya Chaudhry, Along With Singer Nikhita Gandhi, Light Up AP Dhillon’s Mumbai Concert

Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry, and Nikhita Gandhi brought the soulful magic of Bandish Bandits to AP Dhillon’s Mumbai concert.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 08, 2024, 05:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bandish Bandits Stars Ritwik Bhowmik And Shreya Chaudhry, Along With Singer Nikhita Gandhi, Light Up AP Dhillon’s Mumbai Concert (pic Courtesy: Instagram)

New Delhi: Prime Video’s Bandish Bandits brought its signature soulful melodies and musical magic to AP Dhillon’s highly anticipated Mumbai concert, leaving the audience captivated. The evening began with an electrifying performance by the talented singer Nikhita Gandhi, who mesmerized the crowd with her rendition of “Ghar Aa Maahi” from the show’s music album.

As Gandhi’s soulful voice filled the venue, the excitement surged when the lead stars of Bandish Bandits, Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry, along with DigV, joined her on stage. Their enigmatic presence gave fans a thrilling preview of the musical brilliance set to unfold in the upcoming season.

AP Dhillion Mumbai Concert 2

The much-awaited second season of Bandish Bandits is set to stream exclusively on Prime Video from December 13, promising to strike a deep chord with viewers once again. The series, produced by Amritpal Singh Bindra and directed by Anand Tiwari, returns with its talented ensemble cast, including Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry, Sheeba Chaddha, Atul Kulkarni, Rajesh Tailang, and Kunaal Roy Kapur. The new season also introduces fresh faces, with Divya Dutta, Rohan Gurbaxani, Yashaswini Dayama, Aaliyah Qureshi, and Saurabh Nayyar in pivotal roles.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India Security - Bangladesh Training Rohingya Terrorists?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Is ‘Mohammad’ the Most Popular Name in Britain?
DNA Video
DNA: BJP vs AAP Over Fake Voters in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Muslims ‘banned’ in this Hindu colony of UP?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Bangladesh burning Indian goods?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is UP on high alert for December 6?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Bangladesh Preparing for War Amid Attacks on Hindus?
DNA Video
DNA: Was Pakistan Behind Sambhal Riots?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Caste Debate on Lord Krishna in Mathura?
DNA Video
DNA: Winter Session - Opposition Divided Again!
NEWS ON ONE CLICK