Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3025501https://zeenews.india.com/people/bandla-ganesh-visits-tirupati-temple-in-tirumala-on-his-birthday-offers-prayers-to-lord-sri-venkateswara-3025501.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleBandla Ganesh visits Tirupati Temple in Tirumala on his birthday, offers prayers to Lord Sri Venkateswara
TIRUPATI TEMPLE

Bandla Ganesh visits Tirupati Temple in Tirumala on his birthday, offers prayers to Lord Sri Venkateswara

The Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, one of the most revered Hindu shrines in India, stands atop the seventh peak of the Seshachalam Hills in Tirumala.

|Last Updated: Mar 10, 2026, 01:24 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bandla Ganesh visits Tirupati Temple in Tirumala on his birthday, offers prayers to Lord Sri Venkateswara Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Tirumala: Telugu actor and producer Bandla Ganesh visited the sacred Tirumala Venkateswara Temple on the occasion of his birthday, where he offered prayers and had darshan of Lord Venkateswara under the administration of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

Ganesh was accompanied by his wife during the temple visit. The couple arrived in traditional Indian attire suited to the temple's sacred atmosphere. The actor-producer wore a white dhoti paired with a deep purple angavastram featuring a prominent golden zari border.

His wife chose a vibrant orange Banarasi silk saree adorned with intricate floral brocade work and a coordinated border.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The visit comes at a notable moment in Ganesh's professional journey. The Telugu actor and producer recently ended a decade-long hiatus from film production. In December 2025, he announced his return to filmmaking by launching a new production banner titled Bandla Ganesh Blockbusters (BG Blockbusters).

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor reaches Tirupati Temple at Tirumala barefoot on her birthday

The Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, one of the most revered Hindu shrines in India, stands atop the seventh peak of the Seshachalam Hills in Tirumala. Dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, also known as Balaji, the ancient temple attracts millions of devotees annually.

Meanwhile, on March 6, actor Janhvi Kapoor also visited the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple and kick-started her 29th birthday celebrations in a religious way.

She commenced her pilgrimage from Alipiri and reached Tirumala early this morning, visiting the revered shrine of Lord Venkateswara at the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple. She reached the temple barefoot. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

akansha ranjan kapoor
Who is Akansha Ranjan Kapoor? Alia Bhatt's BFF who froze her eggs at 32
HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank changes major rules; From FD rates to UPI ATM withdrawal and more
Moringa
5 health benefits of introducing moringa atta to your diet
Gurugram news
Gurugram construction site collapse kills 7; rescue on for 10 workers
US Iran tensions
Amid tensions, is Iran activating sleeper cells outside country? Report says..
Kerala news
Kerala's Minister accused of Infidelity by wife; he dismisses allegations
US-Iran war
UAE umbrella intercepts mass missile swarm as conflict enters lethal new phase
kitten heels
Elegant Kitten Heels to Explore During Myntra Birthday Bash
LPG
Govt increases booking period for LPG cylinder -- How long will it take now?
CSK
4 overseas players who might start for CSK in IPL 2026: Brevis, Noor and...