Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3006058https://zeenews.india.com/people/bangladeshi-singer-and-awami-league-leader-proloy-chaki-dies-in-custody-3006058.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleBangladeshi Singer And Awami League Leader Proloy Chaki Dies In Custody
PROLOY CHAKI

Bangladeshi Singer And Awami League Leader Proloy Chaki Dies In Custody

Proloy Chaki was affiliated with the Awami League, and he also served as the cultural affairs secretary for the Awami League's Pabna district unit.

|Last Updated: Jan 13, 2026, 09:17 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bangladeshi Singer And Awami League Leader Proloy Chaki Dies In CustodyPic Courtesy: Twitter/X

Dhaka: Bangladeshi singer Proloy Chaki, who was lodged in Pabna District Jail, has passed away. He died on Sunday at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital while in custody.

"Proloy Chaki was suffering from severe issues related to diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart problems. Because of this, the prison doctors first sent him to Pabna Sadar Hospital, and from there he was referred to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital on Friday night," Omor Faruque, Superintendent of Pabna district jail, confirmed Proloy's demise to ANI over the phone.

"He passed away after 9 p.m. on Sunday while still under medical treatment at the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital," Faruque added.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Proloy was affiliated with the Awami League, and he also served as the cultural affairs secretary for the Awami League's Pabna district unit.

In 2024, following a movement led by the students in Bangladesh, and after the Awami League president and then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina went into exile in India, a wave of arrests of Awami League leaders and activists began across the country. During that very crackdown, Proloy was arrested, and several cases were filed against him.

The family has alleged that there was negligence in his treatment while he was in jail, local media reported. However, the jail super denied the allegations. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

China
People's Police Day Farce: China's Camps Crush Uyghur and Tibetan Hope
G7 Critical minerals meeting
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Attends Critical Minerals Ministerial Meet
United State
US Issues Fresh Alert Urging Americans To 'Leave Iran Now'
China air defence zone
Microwave 'Drone Killer': How China's Hurricane 3000 Whips Out Drone Swarm
Weather Update
Bone-Chilling Cold Grips North India; IMD Issues Red Alert For Punjab, Haryana
US-Cuba Relations History
Explained: The Century-Long Feud Between The US And Cuba
Trump Iran Tariff
Trump Escalates Iran Pressure, Hits Tehran’s Trade Partners With 25% Tariff
BJP CPC Meeting
CPC Walks Into BJP HQ: Inside The Rare China-India Party-Level Talks In Delhi
Iran protests
Diplomacy Or Disaster? White House Says Trump Keeps Airstrike Option On Iran
Trump Tariffs
Trump’s Tariff Tantrum: Supreme Court Could Expose Him To Trillions In Chaos