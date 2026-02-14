Banned on screen, sold on streets: Dhurandhar becomes street-level hit in Pakistan’s pirate markets at a shocking price

New Delhi: After breaking box office records in India, Dhurandhar has crossed borders despite being banned in Pakistan and several Gulf countries during its theatrical run. The film is now reportedly being sold openly in Pakistan’s pirated DVD markets.

Although the spy thriller became accessible to Pakistani audiences through its release on Netflix, pirated copies of the film are being sold openly in local markets.

Recently, New Zealand-based YouTuber Karl Rock shared a video documenting how pirated DVDs of director Aditya Dhar’s film are being sold across markets in Pakistan.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In the video, Rock is seen walking through the streets of Pakistan when he comes across pirated copies of Dhurandhar being sold openly at Rainbow Centre in Karachi.

The DVDs were being sold for as little as PKR 50 (approximately Rs 16), despite the official ban on Indian films.

Rock is visibly surprised at the price and says in the video, “Indian films are banned in Pakistan, but look what I found. This is a new film from India?”

Responding to him, the shopkeeper says, “This is an Indian film, Dhurandhar. It has been released recently.”

“Ye film kitne rupay ki hai? (How much for the movie?)” Rock asks, to which the shopkeeper replies, “Sir, it is for PKR 50 (Rs 16).”

Rock further speaks about Ranveer Singh’s background, saying, “I can tell you a thing or two about Ranveer Singh. He’s a Sindhi. His grandparents are from this city, I think, and they migrated to India during Partition.”

Netizens react

The video has drawn widespread attention on social media and triggered mixed reactions from viewers.

“A film bashing Pakistan is being loved in Pakistan,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “It was trending No. 1 on Netflix Pakistan.”

A third user added, “Still selling pirated films is crazy. I remember about 15 years ago when my cousin brought CDs of pirated movies.”

One comment read, “The movie is banned by the Pakistan government, but it is being pirated openly and is also the top trending Netflix film. Make it make sense.”

Meanwhile, the second part of Dhurandhar is gearing up for release on March 19.