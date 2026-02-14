Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3016957https://zeenews.india.com/people/banned-on-screen-sold-on-streets-dhurandhar-becomes-street-level-hit-in-pakistan-s-pirate-markets-at-a-shocking-price-3016957.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleBanned on screen, sold on streets: Dhurandhar becomes street-level hit in Pakistan’s pirate markets at a shocking price
DHURANDHAR

Banned on screen, sold on streets: Dhurandhar becomes street-level hit in Pakistan’s pirate markets at a shocking price

Pirated copies of the Indian spy thriller Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, have become a massive street-level hit in Pakistan. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 14, 2026, 07:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Banned on screen, sold on streets: Dhurandhar becomes street-level hit in Pakistan’s pirate markets at a shocking price(Source: X)

New Delhi: After breaking box office records in India, Dhurandhar has crossed borders despite being banned in Pakistan and several Gulf countries during its theatrical run. The film is now reportedly being sold openly in Pakistan’s pirated DVD markets.

Although the spy thriller became accessible to Pakistani audiences through its release on Netflix, pirated copies of the film are being sold openly in local markets.

Recently, New Zealand-based YouTuber Karl Rock shared a video documenting how pirated DVDs of director Aditya Dhar’s film are being sold across markets in Pakistan.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In the video, Rock is seen walking through the streets of Pakistan when he comes across pirated copies of Dhurandhar being sold openly at Rainbow Centre in Karachi.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karl Rock (@iamkarlrock)

The DVDs were being sold for as little as PKR 50 (approximately Rs 16), despite the official ban on Indian films.

Rock is visibly surprised at the price and says in the video, “Indian films are banned in Pakistan, but look what I found. This is a new film from India?”

Responding to him, the shopkeeper says, “This is an Indian film, Dhurandhar. It has been released recently.”

“Ye film kitne rupay ki hai? (How much for the movie?)” Rock asks, to which the shopkeeper replies, “Sir, it is for PKR 50 (Rs 16).”

Rock further speaks about Ranveer Singh’s background, saying, “I can tell you a thing or two about Ranveer Singh. He’s a Sindhi. His grandparents are from this city, I think, and they migrated to India during Partition.”

Netizens react

The video has drawn widespread attention on social media and triggered mixed reactions from viewers.

“A film bashing Pakistan is being loved in Pakistan,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “It was trending No. 1 on Netflix Pakistan.”

A third user added, “Still selling pirated films is crazy. I remember about 15 years ago when my cousin brought CDs of pirated movies.”

One comment read, “The movie is banned by the Pakistan government, but it is being pirated openly and is also the top trending Netflix film. Make it make sense.”

Meanwhile, the second part of Dhurandhar is gearing up for release on March 19.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Anil Kumble Rahul Dravid stand named
KSCA honours Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid with stands at Chinnaswamy
Palaash Muchhal
Bombay High Court restrains man from defaming Palaash Muchhal
Bangladesh Pakistan Relations
Friends or foes? What would Tarique Rahman's govt in Bangladesh mean for Pak
Suryakumar Yadav on Usman Tariq
Suryakumar Yadav reacts to Usman Tariq's mystery threat ahead of Ind vs Pak
Scorpio N pickup truck
Good news for adventure riders: New Scorpio N pickup truck coming in 2027
Maha Shivratri 2026
Maha Shivratri 2026: 9 easy-to-make bhogs to seek Lord Shiva’s blessings
Technology
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to skip India AI Impact Summit next week; Know why
Suryakumar Yadav on India vs Pakistan handshake controversy
'Wait for 24 hours': Suryakumar Yadav breaks silence on handshake controversy
Happy Valentine’s Day 2026
Happy Valentine’s Day 2026: Are you romantic or practical in love?
rajasthan royals
7 captains to lead Rajasthan Royals in IPL: Samson to Parag; check full list