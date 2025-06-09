Carrying forward the musical legacy of his legendary grandfather, Bappi Lahiri, Rego B has stepped into the world of music with the release of his debut single “Yaara.” At just 15 years old, Rego B is making waves as an independent artist, showcasing his unique style and passion for music.

The single 'Yaara' marks the beginning of Rego’s promising career as he sets out to create his own space in the industry. The track is a touching ode to friendship, capturing the emotions and bonds that define youthful relationships.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the song, Rego B shared, “Friendship is the backbone of every emotion we go through. ‘Yaara’ is my way of thanking those who stood by me when no one else did. It’s for the unsung heroes of our everyday lives—our friends.”

Rego B, whose original name is Swastik Bansal, has been promoting his first ever composed and sung song, “O Yaara,” on Instagram. In one of the posts, he mentioned that ‘O Yaara’ is a tribute to all his friends. “It’s a celebration of the unbreakable bond I share with my friends.

From holding tiny hands in nursery to walking out of our grade 10 classrooms with memories that will last a lifetime, we’ve grown together, laughed together, and stood by each other through every high and low.

This song is my way of saying thank you — for every shared lunchbox, every silly fight, every secret kept, and every dream encouraged. We started this journey as little kids, and now we stand at the edge of a new chapter, stronger because we have each other.

It is also my very first original composition, and I’ve had the privilege of lending my own voice to it as well.

Creating this piece has been an emotional journey, and I’ve poured my heart and soul into every word and note,” wrote Rego B. Bappi Lahiri’s grandson, Swastik, made his singing debut at the age of 12 with his single, ‘Bachcha Party.’