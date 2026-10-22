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  • /'Barbaad karein alfaaz mere': Ranbir Kapoor apologises for Kolkata Dussehra 'slip of tongue'

'Barbaad karein alfaaz mere': Ranbir Kapoor apologises for Kolkata Dussehra 'slip of tongue'

Ranbir Kapoor viral speech: Following the circulation of the videos online, the actor, while speaking at a Chennai event on Wednesday, explained his intended message.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 22, 2026, 11:12 AM IST|Updated: Oct 22, 2026, 11:12 AM IST
'Barbaad karein alfaaz mere': Ranbir Kapoor apologises for Kolkata Dussehra 'slip of tongue'
Image Credit: Movie Still

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'Barbaad karein alfaaz mere': Ranbir Kapoor apologises for Kolkata Dussehra 'slip of tongue'
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