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Barbie and Bridgerton makeup artist Ava Gillies dies at 26 in tragic car crash

Hollywood makeup artist Ava Gillies, who worked on acclaimed productions including Barbie, Bridgerton and The Crown, has died at the age of 26 following a tragic car accident in England. 

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 07:01 PM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 07:01 PM IST
Barbie and Bridgerton makeup artist Ava Gillies dies at 26 in tragic car crash
Image Credit: Instagram

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