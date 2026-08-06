Barbie and Bridgerton makeup artist Ava Gillies dies at 26 in tragic car crash

In a statement, Gillies' family mourned her passing, calling the loss "immeasurable."

"Ava, we will always, always miss you, your wit, your charm, your beauty, your feisty confidence, your many talents and your excellence in your field: hair & makeup for film and TV. In almost 27 years with us, you packed in so much, study, travel, and work. It was a privilege to have raised you and loved you," the family said in a statement, as per People.