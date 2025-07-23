Barkha Singh On Playing Lawyer Shivani Mathur In Criminal Justice: Season 4

New Delhi: Actress Barkha Singh is one of the most promising faces of Indian cinema. With broking barriers and carving a path for herself, she came a long way and working across different platforms including Criminal Justice 4. She has worked with some of the finest stars of Indian cinema, including Vikrant Massey, Madhuri Dixit, Pankaj Tripathi, and others. With each role, she brings a refreshing authenticity, seamlessly adapting to different characters and making them unforgettable.

Coming to her latest screen presence she was starrerd in critically acclaimed series Criminal Justice: Season 4, where she played the role of Shivani Mathur, the co-lawyer to Pankaj Tripathi’s character. Barkha’s performance was met with widespread praise from both audiences and critics alike.

Barkha Singh On Playing Shivani Mathur In Criminal Justice 4

In a recent interview Barkha opened up about playing lawyer Shivani Mathur in Criminal Justice new season, sharing that it was a unique and challenging role for her. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama Barkha shared, 'From the regular roles, I got to do something more serious. So, obviously I wanted to prove myself, not only to the audience but also to other filmmakers and people who cast me in the show that I can do this. Personally, I feel I enjoy doing these serious and technical roles better.'

Barkha Singh’s camaraderie with Pankaj Tripathi in Criminal Justice 4 added depth to the narrative, and her portrayal of Shivani Mathur, calm, smart, and composed, quickly became a fan favorite.

Barkha Singh On The Work Front

Barkha is known for her consistent performances and particularly stood out in 'The Sabarmati Report', alongside Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna. In her recently released series 'Lafangey', Barkha’s portrayal of Ishita strikes a deep chord with audiences, especially young women. She brings heartfelt depth and relatability to the character, making Ishita feel authentic and grounded. Her chemistry with Gagan Arora in this coming-of-age drama has garnered attention, effectively capturing the emotional nuances of love and personal growth.

FAQs

Q. Where To Stream Criminal Justice 4?

Criminal Justice new season is streaming on Jio Hotstar.

Q. Where To Stream Barkha Singh's Lafangey?

Barkha Singh starrer Lafangey is streaming free on MX player and Prime Video.