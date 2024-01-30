Barkha Singh Opens Up On Web Content, Says 'In This World, Actors Are Products Of Cultural, Creative Globalisation'

New Delhi: Barkha Singh has been considered as one of the most promising names in the world of Indian Content. Having worked across mediums and formats of content, she has made herself the star of all seasons. The actress, along with her performances, is also known as the biggest female star that the web has seen and rightly so, the OG star of the web when the shift was happening.

Barkha Singh has given the web world timeless and relatable gems that have over the time evolved into what we know of it today. She is undoubtedly one of the biggest ‘born-on-web’ stars and believes web content has given exposure to artists on International platforms. The actress is amazed at how she receives reactions from the world over!

Sharing her thoughts on the same, Barkha shares, "I believe, web content and platforms have given exposure to artists on an International level. We don’t physically have to be in a different country for our art to be seen, the world is watching it already. In general there is a shift in content where the setting and premise is very close to daily life.. the content may be local but the underlying themes are universal and so are the characters. I receive messages of appreciation on my social media handles from people who watched my content (that streamed on international platforms like Netflix or Prime Video) from a lot of different countries. I feel lucky to be a part of such films and shows that break socio-cultural barriers and boundaries. In the web world, actors are the product of cultural, creative globalisation.”

Barkha Singh's rise to prominence with her right choice of projects is a remarkable tale of talent meeting opportunity. She has not just conquered the web; she has left her indelible mark on all formats of screen and has evolved into a versatile performer who seamlessly transitions across mediums and genres.

The actor’s exceptional acting skills in popular web projects such as "Maja Ma", "Engineering Girls", and "Please Find Attached", have earned her critical acclaim and a huge fan base. Her journey to becoming one of the most prominent names in the web space is a testament to her versatility and adaptability as an actor.

What sets Barkha Singh apart is her ability to connect with the audience across diverse platforms. Meanwhile, she has a pipeline of projects she is working on for this year. She will also reportedly feature in Angad Bedi-starrer legal drama titled 'A Legal Affair', which is official Hindi adaptation of the hit Korean series 'Suspicious Partner', and has been shot extensively in Delhi and Mumbai.