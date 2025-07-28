New Delhi: Barkha Singh’s rise from YouTube sensation to acclaimed actress in web series and films is truly inspiring. Known for her strong screen presence and heartfelt performances, she continues to win hearts globally. From playing memorable roles to her latest as Shivani Mathur in Criminal Justice 4 alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Barkha has left a mark. In a recent interview, she candidly opened up about her dream role.

Barkha Singh Opens Up About Her Dream Role

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Barkha opened up about her dream role, stating that she aspired to play a spy. Barkha said, 'I really hope I get the role of a spy. I come from a military family and I have been watching spy movies since I was a kid. Adding on to that she reveal her dream role like Raazi the film stars Alia Bhatt as a spy. She added, 'If I get a role like Raazi, I will be the happiest person.'

Elaborating further, she said how she wants to break the mold and show her skills with challenging roles, saying, 'I know how to perform fight scenes. But one doesn’t feel that after looking at me. I want to break that mold because I know kickboxing, etc. So, if I get the role of a spy, I can show these skills. I would enjoy doing that.'

Barkha Singh On Work Front

The actress recently starred in the acclaimed Criminal Justice Season 4, where she brought depth and complexity to the role of Shivani Mathur. Her performance was met with widespread praise from both audiences and critics alike. In her latest series, Lafangey, her portrayal of Ishita was praised for its nuance and emotional impact. Her chemistry with Gagan Arora in this coming-of-age drama has garnered attention from audience. The show is streaming free on MX player and Prime Video.