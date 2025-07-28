Barkha Singh's Dream Role Has Alia Bhatt Connection - Find Out What It Is
Criminal Justice 4 fame Barkha Singh reveals her dream role and surprisingly, it has a striking connection to Alia Bhatt. Find out what it is!
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Barkha Singh’s rise from YouTube sensation to acclaimed actress in web series and films is truly inspiring. Known for her strong screen presence and heartfelt performances, she continues to win hearts globally. From playing memorable roles to her latest as Shivani Mathur in Criminal Justice 4 alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Barkha has left a mark. In a recent interview, she candidly opened up about her dream role.
Barkha Singh Opens Up About Her Dream Role
In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Barkha opened up about her dream role, stating that she aspired to play a spy. Barkha said, 'I really hope I get the role of a spy. I come from a military family and I have been watching spy movies since I was a kid. Adding on to that she reveal her dream role like Raazi the film stars Alia Bhatt as a spy. She added, 'If I get a role like Raazi, I will be the happiest person.'
Elaborating further, she said how she wants to break the mold and show her skills with challenging roles, saying, 'I know how to perform fight scenes. But one doesn’t feel that after looking at me. I want to break that mold because I know kickboxing, etc. So, if I get the role of a spy, I can show these skills. I would enjoy doing that.'
Barkha Singh On Work Front
The actress recently starred in the acclaimed Criminal Justice Season 4, where she brought depth and complexity to the role of Shivani Mathur. Her performance was met with widespread praise from both audiences and critics alike. In her latest series, Lafangey, her portrayal of Ishita was praised for its nuance and emotional impact. Her chemistry with Gagan Arora in this coming-of-age drama has garnered attention from audience. The show is streaming free on MX player and Prime Video.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv