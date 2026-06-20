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Barun Sobti reveals sweet love story with wife Pashmeen: ‘We were school buddies’

Barun Sobti and his wife Pashmeen Manchanda recently shared heartwarming details about their journey from school friends to life partners during an appearance on Farah Khan's vlog. The actor opened up about their long-distance romance, marriage, and family life, giving fans a rare glimpse into his personal world.

Published: Jun 20, 2026, 01:24 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 01:24 PM IST
Barun Sobti reveals sweet love story with wife Pashmeen: ‘We were school buddies’
Image Credit: Farah Khan/Instagram

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