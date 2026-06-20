Barun Sobti reveals sweet love story with wife Pashmeen: ‘We were school buddies’

Farah also asked Pashmeen whether Barun was already an actor or if it came as a surprise when he proposed marriage. To this, the star wife said, “He had just gotten his marriage. We've also had a long distance relationship. So, I was away. I was in Australia. I'd gone there to study. And I was working and everything. And he had gotten his first show then. So he was in Bombay. I was actually working in a call center in Delhi.” He was here. And he had gotten his first show. Then he got Baat Hamari Pakki Hai, which was a show on Sony. It did really well. And it got quite popular. And he got quite... Till then, you were in Melbourne. I was still there. And I literally came a month before we were getting married. But I had come in between. And that's when he said, let me meet your parents.”