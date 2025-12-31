Advertisement
NEW YEAR 2026

'Bas Preet Hi Saath Reh Jaati Hai': Triptii Dimri's Expresses Gratitude For 2025, Hopes In New Year 2026, People Are Kinder!

Happy New Year 2026: For 2026, Triptii hopes for people to be a little kinder and choose things that actually matter, such as empathy, peace, and joy.

|Last Updated: Dec 31, 2025, 12:42 PM IST|Source: IANS
'Bas Preet Hi Saath Reh Jaati Hai': Triptii Dimri's Expresses Gratitude For 2025, Hopes In New Year 2026, People Are Kinder!Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: As 2025 is almost over, actress Triptii Dimri decided to reflect on the year gone by with a special social media post. Dropping a video compilation of some precious memories of 2025, Triptii revealed that all the ups and downs she faced this year helped her grow as a person and provided her with a little more clarity.

The 'Dhadak 2' actress expressed her gratitude for all the new experiences that came her way and also, for all the people she met. For 2026, Triptii hopes for people to be a little kinder and choose things that actually matter, such as empathy, peace, and joy.

 

A post shared by Triptii Dimri (@tripti_dimri)

The 'Bulbbul' actress penned a note on her IG that read, "Ending the year with a full heart...So many lessons..so many ups and downs ..but also clarity..growth..and gratitude…Thankful for the new experiences…the people I met and worked with…the places I saw.. and the memories I made with the ones I love...Manifesting double the joy in the year ahead..and hoping we can all be kinder and more loving towards one another choosing empathy..peace..and joy Always..(sic)"

ALSO READ: New Year 2026 OTT Watchlist: 7 Highly-Rated Malayalam, Tamil & Telugu Films You Must Watch In Holidays

She decided to conclude the post on a profound note.

"After all… bas preet hi saath reh jaati hai," Triptii added.

Work-wise, 2026 seems to be an extremely promising year for Triptii with an exciting lineup, including Sandeep Reddy Vanga's "Spirit", where she will be seen sharing the screen space with Prabhas.

Produced jointly by Bhushan Kumar, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Pranay Reddy Vanga, "Spirit" will also feature Prakash Raj and Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles, along with others.

Refreshing your memory, the makers had initially considered Deepika Padukone for the female lead in the drama. However, due to disagreements over pay and working hours, the role eventually went to Triptii.

Over and above this, she also has Vishal Bhardwaj’s “O' Romeo”, alongside Shahid Kapoor, in her kitty.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

