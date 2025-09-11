'Bas Sonali Bach Gayi': Sunita Ahuja REVEALS Govina Flirted With His Female Co-Star

Sunita Ahuja's shocking revelation about husband Govinda is creating a buzz online. She is all set to bring more drama and fun in the upcoming episode of the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga. In the episode, Sunita talks about Govinda's playful antics with his co-stars, while he also responds to trolls spreading misleading news about their marital life.

Sunita's Shocking Revelation About Govinda

Sunita Ahuja made a heartfelt appearance on the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga as a guest judge, bringing a light and entertaining vibe to the set. She engaged in fun activities with the contestants, adding laughter and energy to the show.

During the episode, Sunita spoke about her husband, Govinda, playfully revealing that he had a flirtatious streak with almost every female co-star he worked with though she noted that Sonali Bendre was the only actress he never flirted with. Sunita also fondly recalled spending time with Sonali on sets of films like Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hai and Apne Dam Par.

In the episode Sunita said, 'We laughed and remembered all those fun moments from the past that are still so close to our hearts. Chichi (Govinda’s nickname) ne sabke sath flirt kia bus Sonali bach gae (Govinda flirted with everyone, only Sonali was spared).'

Sunita Ahuja Rated Govinda On 'Marital Report Card'

Another highlight from the upcoming episode featuring Govinda's Biwi No.1 is Marital report card ratings. According to ETimes, during the show, Isha Malviya asked Sunita Ahuja to rate her husband, Govinda. Known for his classic forgetfulness and tendency to miss calls, Govinda earned a 7 for responsibility. The real laughter came when Sunita mischievously rated his loyalty a 6, leaving the contestants in splits.