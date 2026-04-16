Battleground S2 contestants, trailer: Shikhar Dhawan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Fukra Insaan to Khesari Lal Yadav fight it out!

New Delhi: After a breakout debut season, Battleground returns on Amazon MX Player with Season 2. The trailer unveils its four team owners- Mumbai Strikers led by ever-so resilient Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Bhojpuri Bhaukaals led by powerhouse performer Khesari Lal, Delhi Dominators led by digital powerhouse Fukra Insaan, and Telugu Tigers led by pro-kabaddi star Rahul Chaudhari. At the helm once again is Superselector Shikhar Dhawan, bringing experience and edge to the competition.

Battleground Season 2 contestants

The reality series Battleground S2, which is set to premiere on 17th April 2026, with audition four episodes dropping this Friday and Saturday, followed by new episodes releasing daily.

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Bringing his signature intensity, Khesari Lal said, “This is not just a test of strength, but of passion and grit. I’m here to lead my team with full force and ensure we give our best in every challenge. We’re here to compete fiercely and come out on top.”

About Battleground Season 2

Inside the Battleground House, there will be 16 contestants stepping into a high-pressure game of endurance and instinct. Split into four teams, they will face relentless physical and mental challenges, daily tasks that test consistency, and high-voltage ‘Fight Club Weekend’ face-offs that decide eliminations. In the end, only one male and one female contestant will claim the title of India’s ultimate Fitness Star.

Sharing his excitement on returning for Season 2, Shikhar Dhawan said, “Season 1 proved us the kind of passion and potential this format brings out, and I’m excited to be back for an even bigger Season 2. This time, the bar is higher, the challenges tougher, and the journey more demanding. What excites me most is seeing contestants discover what they are truly capable of. It’s going to be intense, and I’m glad audiences will get to experience it for free on Amazon MX Player.”

After taking the trophy home in Season 1, Fukra Insaan shared, “Winning the first season gave me a real understanding of what it takes to succeed in this format from building the right strategy to handling pressure at every stage. Stepping back into the game, my focus is on guiding my team with that experience. With new team owners coming in, there’s a fresh dynamic and energy to the game, which will definitely raise the competition. But having been through it all, I know what works and I’m here to ensure my team stays a step ahead and sets the benchmark once again.”