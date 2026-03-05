BB 17's YouTuber Anurag Dhobal cites intercaste marriage as reason for mental harassment, says parents 'responsible for my death'

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 fame and popular YouTuber Anurag Dhobal posted an emotionally distressing vlog claiming it could be his “last message,”.

He alleged that he had been subjected to severe mental harassment by his family after opting for an inter-caste marriage.

In the video, Anurag was seen claiming that while he belonged to a Brahmin family, his wife Ritika hailed from a Rajput background, and their union had faced strong opposition from his parents.

According to him, although they had initially agreed to the marriage, they withdrew their support just five days before the wedding and allegedly humiliated him in front of relatives.

Anurag said, “I was asked to apologise, bow down to their feet just for marrying the girl that I chose and she was from a Rajput background.”

Anurag further also spoke about his personal struggles, revealing that he had battled a brain tumour at the age of 14.

The YouTuber, towards the end of the video, shared that in September 2025, he and his wife had learned about her pregnancy and he believed that things would finally improve.

But to his dismay, he said that his wife too suddenly left their home and returned to her parents’ house, leaving him devastated.

In the vlog, Anurag said, “I just wanted to say that my mother, father, Kalam and Shreya are responsible for my death. I also wanted to live. I really wanted to be happy but I have no other options left to do anything.”

Breaking into tears, Anurag said, “I was under a lot of depression. I didn't know what to do and how to eliminate this feeling. I have no tears left, they have all dried up. I have cried so much. I don't know what to do. What mistake did I commit?"

"I really wanted to live at last. But now it's over. I have nothing left. Sometimes I feel like my heart aches and I feel like I am going to die. I guess this is going to be my last video.”

“I wasn't able to post anything till now because I was not in any frame of mind and I thought everything would be okay. But I willl post it because after this I might disappear. I don't know. It's been four days. I am going crazy. I can't sleep. I am fighting every day. I am under severe depression. I hope I don't get saved after posting this vlog.”

Talking about facing emotional disappointment from family, he said, “I faced torture from the beginning. I didn't get the love of my parents. I didn't get the love of my brother. And I didn't get the love of my wife. I definitely got a lot of love from my fans But I didn't get it from my own people. I did not get it from my own blood. I am sorry."

Anurag further asked his lawyer to spare nobody post his death. “They all have troubled me a lot. I want to tell my friend , my lawyer don't leave them. They have troubled me a lot. They are responsible for my death.”

In the video, Anurag also attached proofs in the forms of videos, audios trying to prove all of harrasment he faced at the hands of his family.