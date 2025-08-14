'Be Strong...' Sanjay Dutt Connects With Choreographer Battling Cancer, Shares Words Of Strength - WATCH

New Delhi: Actor Sanjay Dutt recently connected via video call with choreographer Shikha Singh, who is undergoing treatment for stage 4 stomach cancer.

Sanjay Dutt Connects with Shikha Singh

In a clip shared on social media, Singh greets Dutt with visible excitement, saying, “Oh my god, hello sir.” The actor asks about her health, to which she replies, “Good, sir.” He encourages her to “be strong” and checks again if she is fine, before mentioning he may visit her.

Watch the video here:

Documenting a Brave Journey

Shikha Singh has been documenting her illness on social media. Diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer, she has continued to share updates from her treatment and recovery process.

In a past social media post, Singh recounted requesting her doctor’s permission to watch Pushpa 2 in theatres, even though she was advised to rest. She attended the screening with precautions, calling the experience a source of strength and motivation during her illness. She captioned the post, recalling her experience, "When Shikha was diagnosed with stomach cancer, everything changed but not her spirit.

While most people would retreat into fear, Shikha walked into her doctor's clinic with a different kind of request. "Sir, I want to watch Pushpa 2... and please allow me to go out for this," she said.

The doctors advised rest, but she had made up her mind. With all the necessary precautions, she booked a ticket and walked into the cinema. Because sometimes, it's not just about treatment; it's about holding on to whatever makes you feel alive.

Watching Pushpa on the big screen- undaunted, fiery, and unbreakable- wasn't just entertainment for her. It was fuel. It was a reminder.

From that day on, every time the pain got worse, she whispered to herself: "Jhukega nahi sala."

Her journey isn't just about illness; it's about what it means to fight, with style, with sass, and with a little bit of cinema magic."

Sanjay Dutt’s outreach added resonance, as the actor himself was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in 2020. He underwent treatment and later announced he was cancer-free.

What’s Next for Sanjay Dutt

On the work front, Dutt is currently in the news for the teaser of his upcoming film Baaghi 4, which is slated for release on September 5, 2025.

Singh is known for her choreography work and her candid documentation of her health journey, which has drawn attention for its honesty and determination.