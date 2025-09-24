‘Be The Goddess You Worship’: Isha Koppikar Urges 9 Bold Shifts For Women’s Empowerment This Navratri 2025

New Delhi: As the festival of Navratri 2025 begins, actress Isha Koppikar is using the moment to urge women across the country to embrace strength, break cycles, and live with unapologetic confidence. Known for her bold stance on women’s empowerment, she has shared nine powerful changes she hopes to see women bring into their lives and communities.

“This Navratri, I’m not just celebrating the goddess. I’m calling on all of us to embody her,” she says. “We need to stop standing in silence when other women are speaking up. If you’re not part of the voice, you’re part of the silence and the problem.”

Her message goes beyond worship, it’s a call for cultural transformation. “It all starts at home. What we teach, or don’t teach our children about equality and respect, that will shape the next generation. Let’s raise better humans.”

Encouraging women to support each other instead of competing, she adds, “Be a girl’s girl. Support, don’t sabotage. We’ve been conditioned to compete when we should be cheering each other on.”

In a world that constantly seeks external validation, Isha reminds women to find their worth within. “Stop waiting for approval. Start celebrating yourself, loudly and proudly,” she says. On breaking inherited mindsets, she emphasizes, “Break the cycle whether it’s societal or generational. Just because it’s always been that way doesn’t mean it should stay that way.”

The final part of her message strikes with urgency: “Take a stand. Don’t let pressure shake your confidence or your beliefs. If you don’t speak up for your safety, or another woman’s, who will? Freedom isn’t gifted to women. We’ve had to fight for it, and we still are.”

For Isha, awareness is the biggest weapon. “Create awareness. Knowledge is power, and the more informed we are, the harder we are to silence.” Her Navratri note closes with a reminder that, “The goddess isn’t just to be worshipped. She’s to be lived.”

Isha Koppikar on Ganesh Chaturthi: Eco-Friendly Celebration With a Forest-Inspired Theme

Apart from Navratri, Isha also welcomed Ganpati Bappa this year with a unique, eco-friendly theme. Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi for the fourth year, she said the festival takes her into “a very different trance” and credited Bappa for guiding her through life’s challenges.

Sharing details of her décor, she revealed her love for forests and nature inspired this year’s theme. “I really like forests and jungles. This year, I thought of doing something different. My decorator and I collectively worked on it. I selected Bappa’s colour too—a shade that doesn’t merge with the background because there are already so many colours,” she said.

For Isha, festivals like Navratri and Ganesh Chaturthi are not just about tradition but about bringing deeper meaning, reflection, and positive change whether in society or at home.