Beaten By His Father And Singing On Trains to Make Ends Meet, THIS Star Overcame It All To Become Box-Office Sensation - Guess Who?

Bollywood has seen its fair share of rags-to-riches stories, but few are as unusual as that of this middle-class boy who turned early hardships into opportunity. During his college days, he and his friends would sing on moving trains to earn money for trips, performing in every coach of the Mumbai-Delhi Western Express.

A Strict Upbringing

He grew up under a strict father whose disciplinary methods often involved corporal punishment, as he revealed in the Honestly Speaking podcast. Despite the challenges at home, he nurtured his creativity and resilience from a young age.

At sixteen, he fell in love with a classmate. Fame briefly pulled them apart, but they reunited and married in 2008, maintaining a relationship that has lasted more than a decade.

Breaking into Bollywood

His entry into films wasn’t smooth. Early attempts to meet major producers were repeatedly rejected, with doors often closed to outsiders. Yet he persisted and eventually made a debut that turned heads for its bold subject and fresh approach. Beyond acting, this actor has also carved a name as a singer, with popular tracks that include Pani Da Rang, Saddi Gali, and Naina Da Kya Kasoor. His musical talent has complemented his on-screen presence, giving him a unique edge in the industry.

Box Office and Content-Driven Cinema

Despite initial struggles, he has now become a reliable performer at the box office, known for films that combine entertainment with social commentary. He has several Rs 100-crore hits under his belt and continues to challenge the norms of mainstream cinema. After a two-year hiatus, he returns to the big screen with Thama, the latest installment in a horror-comedy franchise that has won over audiences across the country.

Who is the Star?

All of these achievements belong to Ayushmann Khurrana, the Chandigarh-born actor and singer whose journey is as unconventional as it is inspiring.