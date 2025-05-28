'Beauty Pageant, Not HR Seminar': Celina Jaitly Blasts Miss England Milla Magee After 'Prostitution' Remark Goes Viral

New Delhi: Former Miss India, Miss Universe runner-up, and UN Goodwill Ambassador Celina Jaitly has strongly reacted to Miss England Milla Magee's exit from the contest and her shocking claims, in which she said the competition made her feel like a "prostitute."

The Miss World participant accused the pageant of being exploitative and further claimed the participants were forced to spend time with the male sponsors of the event.

In an interview with Gulf News, Jaitly, who has earlier represented India in Puerto Rico, defended the institution of pageantry amid the criticism. She said, “There’s a fundamental misunderstanding here. This is a beauty pageant, not an HR seminar.”

Jaitly further said, “We were clearly briefed that the host country invests enormous resources to put together an event of this scale. There wasn’t a single day in Puerto Rico when we weren’t attending three to four events in addition to intense rehearsals. There was no time for anything else, and we did it all with pride.”

She further highlighted that it's normal for contest organisers to ask participants to dress according to the event.

“Each event was supported by sponsors, and yes, it is entirely normal to be asked to dress according to the occasion. That’s part of being a contestant. After all, this is a beauty pageant, not an HR seminar.”

Although she acknowledged Magee's feelings, regarding her demands to replace swimsuit rounds with CPR training, Jaitly said, “That’s like a doctor entering a beauty pageant and insisting on performing surgery. It reflects a fundamental misunderstanding of the platform she voluntarily entered.”

She also emphasized that pageants have evolved far beyond traditional beauty norms. She said, “Attending multiple engagements, presenting yourself with poise, and representing your country with dignity is not exploitation — it is the very essence of what international pageantry demands. Gratitude isn’t servitude; it’s professionalism.”

The former beauty queen also expressed her disappointment over the claims overshadowing India's legacy in beauty pageants. “India is the land of legendary beauty queens, and to see unfounded allegations, especially when contradicted by official footage and statements from Miss World Chairperson Julia Morley, is deeply disappointing. The truth must matter.”

“Beauty queens like me… Celina Jaitly, Sushmita Sen, Aishwarya Rai, Lara Dutta, and Priyanka Chopra have helped open India’s doors to international recognition. We are not just beauty queens — we are economic revolutionaries,” she added.

On Miss England saying the competition made her feel like a "prostitute," Jaitly said, “That is not only deeply offensive — it’s a reckless misuse of language that belittles women and disrespects the millions who work in the beauty and fashion industry.”

Milla Magee became the first contestant from United Kingdom to exit the pageant in 74 years.