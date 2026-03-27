Before ‘Dhurandhar’, there was ‘Black Tiger’: Meet the Indian spy who infiltrated Pakistan Army as a major

New Delhi: Before spy thrillers and intelligence stories drew people’s attention, there was a real-life operative whose mission played out in secrecy across borders. Often referred to as Research & Analysis Wing (R&AW)’s “Black Tiger”, Ravindra Kaushik carried out one of India’s most daring undercover operations, living for years in Pakistan under a false identity while passing sensitive information back home.

Built around deception, discipline and patience, his story is one of the most notable intelligence operations in the country’s history.

From Rajasthan to R&AW

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Kaushik was born on April 11, 1952, in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, a town located close to the India-Pakistan border. Growing up in the region helped him pick up Punjabi and local dialects. These skills later became useful in his intelligence career.

While studying Commerce at SD Bihani College in Ganganagar, he developed an interest in theatre and began participating in stage performances. His acting ability soon stood out.

In 1973, he performed at a national drama competition in Lucknow. His solo act portrayed an Indian soldier being grilled by security agencies. His performance caught the attention of officials linked to India’s external intelligence agency, the R&AW. Soon after, he was approached and selected for training.

Training for a new identity

Kaushik underwent intensive training in New Delhi before being assigned to his mission. The preparation covered language, behaviour and cultural understanding. He studied Islam, learned the subtle differences in Pakistani Urdu and familiarised himself with Pakistan’s geography and social environment.

The goal was to prepare him to live convincingly under a completely new identity.

In 1975, at the age of 23, he entered Pakistan under the name Nabi Ahmed Shakir. He enrolled at the Karachi University, earned a degree in law and gradually built a life that blended into the local environment.

Inside the Pakistan Army

Kaushik later joined the Pakistan Army and eventually rose to the rank of major. During this period, he passed sensitive information to Indian intelligence.

Between 1979 and 1983, he reportedly shared sensitive intelligence, including details about troop movements in Punjab and information related to Pakistan’s nuclear facility at Kahuta. His access and communication skills made him a valuable source.

During his time in Pakistan, Kaushik also built a personal life. He married a Pakistani woman named Amanat and the couple had a child. This helped strengthen his cover.

Arrest and imprisonment

In 1983, the R&AW sent a junior operative, Inayat Masih, to establish contact with Kaushik. Masih was arrested soon after entering Pakistan. During interrogation, he revealed information about his planned meeting with Kaushik in Multan. This led authorities to Kaushik, who too was arrested.

Following his arrest, Kaushik was moved between interrogation centres in Sialkot and high-security prisons, including Kot Lakhpat and Mianwali. In 1985, a Pakistani military court sentenced him to death. The sentence was later commuted to life imprisonment.

Final years in prison

Kaushik spent nearly two decades in Pakistani prisons. His health gradually deteriorated during this period.

On November 21, 2001, he died in the Mianwali Central Jail. The reported causes were pulmonary tuberculosis and heart disease.

He is remembered for a life spent in secrecy and a mission that continued long after he crossed the border.