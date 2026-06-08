'Behind every shot that hit different': Makers unveil explosive BTS video of Yash's Toxic on Geetu Mohandas' birthday

Chennai: The makers of 'Toxic', featuring actor Yash in the lead, on Monday released a Behind The Scenes (BTS) video on the occasion of director Geetu Mohandas’s birthday, much to the delight of fans and film buffs. The special behind-the-scenes video from the film's set, offered audiences a rare glimpse into the filmmaker’s creative process and commanding presence. The video showcased Geetu in her elements — calling the shots, orchestrating large-scale action sequences, guiding performances and leading a massive crew with confidence and precision.

Accompanied by the message, “Behind every shot that hit different, every silence that said more than dialogues ever could, there she was! Happy birthday @geetu_mohandas,” the video celebrated the filmmaker and her commanding, hands-on approach to bringing 'Toxic' to life, one of the most ambitious films mounted in Indian cinema.

Far more than a behind-the-scenes peek, the footage highlighted the scale of the film while showcasing Geetu in action. As one of the very few female filmmakers in India to helm a project of this magnitude and global ambition, Geethu Mohandas stands at the centre of a massive production, confidently leading from the front and steering every aspect of the filmmaking process.

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The visuals captured a director deeply involved in every detail, balancing creative vision with operational command while navigating expansive sets, intricate action sequences, and a large-scale international production.

For the unaware, 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups' stars Yash alongside Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria. Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, 'Toxic' continues to make headlines for its scale, ambition, and unique creative vision.

In April this year, the makers of the film announced that the film's release was being postponed in the wake of the overwhelming response it had received at CinemaCon. The film, which was earlier set to release on June 4 this year will now arrive in theatres worldwide on a new date to be announced soon.

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The decision follows the film’s presentation at CinemaCon, where it received a strong and encouraging response from global distributors and industry stakeholders. Sources close to the unit had claimed that the reception had opened up opportunities for a significantly wider international release, prompting the team to revisit and realign its release strategy.

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