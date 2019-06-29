close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Radhika Apte

Believe in falling in love with many people: Radhika Apte

Actress Radhika Apte says she loves too many people at the same time on various levels and in various ways.

Believe in falling in love with many people: Radhika Apte

Mumbai: Actress Radhika Apte says she loves too many people at the same time on various levels and in various ways.

Radhika opened up about her philosophy around love when she appeared on an episode of "BFFs with Vogue - Season 3". 

When host Neha Dhupia asked Radhika about the temptations' on-sets, the actress said: "Of course you get tempted. You don't have to be an actor to be tempted.

"In life, you meet so many people and there are so many wonderful people and you get tempted. Sometimes it's a physical attraction, sometimes it's just admiration and that can be very potent also and I think that's beautiful. Why would you not address that aspect of your life?"

Radhika also shared how one's thoughts change as they grow. 

"I believe in falling in love with many people. I love too many people at the time also on various levels and in various ways. Like how I could love dancing and acting, why can't I love you and you in different ways? So I don't punish myself or tell myself 'Oh my God, what happened'," she said. 

Opening up on monogamy, she said: "Monogamy or being with one person has to be a choice made every day. It can't be a compulsion. I need to make that choice every day, wake up and say this is the person I want to be with." 

She said she is lucky to have a husband like Benedict Taylor.

In the show, the actress also revealed a rumour about her that she claimed was not true. She said she was rumoured to be seeing Tusshar Kapoor that she claims wasn't true.

Tags:
Radhika ApteNeha Dhupia
Next
Story

Sad that we have normalised bullying: Kunal Kapoor

Must Watch

PT4M21S

5W1H: After G20 Summit, PM Modi on his way to India