Bella Thorne Accuses Former Co-Star Mickey Rourke Of On-Set Abuse; 'I Had Bruises On My...'

Los Angeles: Bella Thorne recently opened up about a disturbing experience she had while filming with actor Mickey Rourke, which she referred to as "one of the all-time worst experiences" of her life as an actress.

The actress took to social media on Friday after Rourke made homophobic comments toward JoJo Siwa, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

"This f***ing dude. GROSS," Thorne wrote on Instagram and her X account, alongside a photo of Rourke.

She explained that she had to work with him in a scene where she was "on her knees," with her hands tied behind her back. According to Thorne, Rourke was supposed to use a metal grinder near her knee but instead used it "on her genitals" through her jeans.

"I had to work with this man -- in a scene where I'm on my knees with my hands zip-tied behind my back. He was supposed to take a metal grinder to my kneecap, but instead, he used it on my genitals through my jeans, hitting them over and over again. I had bruises on my pelvic bone," she added.

The actress also described more troubling moments from the set. Thorne said Rourke covered her in dirt with his car and forced her to visit his trailer alone because he refused to speak to the director or producers.

"So many gross stories of things he made me go through on that movie, including in his last scene, where he sped up and revved his engine to cover me completely in dirt," she wrote.

"I guess he thought it was funny to humiliate me in front of the entire crew. Having to go into his trailer absolutely alone because he refused to speak to the director or producers -- I had to convince him to show up and complete his job, as he shouted crazy demands to the producers. In fact, I had to beg. Alone. In his trailer," she added.

Meanwhile, though Thorne did not name the movie, she had worked with Rourke on the 2020 film Girl.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rourke's team, in response to her claims, released a statement that read: "We are aware of the deeply troubling statements made by Bella Thorne regarding her experience on set with Mr. Rourke during the production of a past film.These allegations are extremely serious. Mr. Rourke adamantly denies any intentional misconduct. He has not been contacted previously with any claims of this nature and was unaware of any discomfort expressed by Ms. Thorne at the time. Out of respect for all parties involved and in light of the gravity of the claims, Mr. Rourke will refrain from commenting further at this time. He is prepared to cooperate fully with any appropriate inquiry. We extend our support to all professionals who deserve to feel safe and respected in their workplace."