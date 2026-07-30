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  • /Ben Affleck reveals one reason he could never live with best friend Matt Damon: ‘He was surrounded by garbage’

Ben Affleck reveals one reason he could never live with best friend Matt Damon: ‘He was surrounded by garbage’

An old interview of Ben Affleck has resurfaced, with the actor hilariously recalling why living with longtime best friend Matt Damon was impossible despite their decades-long bond. He revealed Damon's shocking untidiness, joking that he once sat surrounded by weeks of garbage without noticing.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 08:37 PM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 08:37 PM IST
Ben Affleck reveals one reason he could never live with best friend Matt Damon: ‘He was surrounded by garbage’

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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