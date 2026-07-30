/Ben Affleck reveals one reason he could never live with best friend Matt Damon: ‘He was surrounded by garbage’

He said, “I love him. He's my best friend. He's been great to me my whole life. He's a brilliant guy. I would not suggest living with him, because he has an ability. I think that's why he's such a great actor, because he can just focus. You know what I mean? One of the things he blocks out is the idea that when you finish with something, it has to be washed or thrown away. So finally, me and my brother, after cleaning up after the guy for years, we were like, you know what? We're going to go on a sit-down strike”.