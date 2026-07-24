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Ben Affleck’s Mother and civil rights activist Chris Anne Affleck passes away at 83

Chris Anne Affleck, a Harvard-educated public school teacher, civil rights activist, and mother to Oscar-winning actors Ben and Casey Affleck, passed away peacefully at age 83 following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Reported ByANI
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 06:54 PM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 06:54 PM IST
Ben Affleck’s Mother and civil rights activist Chris Anne Affleck passes away at 83
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