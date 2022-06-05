Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday (June 5) wished Bollywood superstar and the state's brand ambassador Shah Rukh Khan a quick recovery from COVID-19. Mamata took to Twitter and extended wishes to the actor for his speedy recovery.

"Just came to know that our Brand Ambassador Shah Rukh Khan has been detected covid positive. Pray fastest recovery for the superstar. Get well Shah Rukh! Spring back asap," she tweeted.

The information about Shah Rukh Khan contracting the virus came earlier in the day. Several media reports claimed that Shah Rukh has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. The actor, along with his wife Gauri Khan and son Aryan Khan had attended the star-studded birthday bash of filmmaker Karan Johar at Yash Raj Films studio.

Reports also stated that Katrina Kaif had also tested positive for COVID-19. Katrina reportedly skipped the IIFA 2022 ceremony on Saturday, where her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal, was awarded the Best Actor Male for 'Sardar Udham'.

According to a report by News18, Katrina has completed her quarantine period. When Vicky was asked about Katrina not being with him in Abu Dhabi for the IIFA Awards, he said, "Even I am missing us together as well".

The report further added that amid the latest development, the BMC asked the city to be on alert after a tremendous spike was noticed in daily new cases of coronavirus. It has also instructed film studios located in the posh K-West ward of Mumbai to not organise parties in studios. BMC has also reportedly requested studios to give it an intimation in case any parties are hosted so that, if any person involved in the party is found to be Covid positive, then all others can be traced.

Speaking of Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash, the party was attended by close to 120 guests. As per Bollywood Hungama, others have also felt symptoms but many are not disclosing the same. Fans of Shah Rukh Khan are wishing him a speedy recovering on social media. But there is no official confirmation from him that he has tested positive.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has been news lately for his back-to-back film announcements. On June 3, the superstar left his fans jumping in joy as he announced his collaoration with maverick director Atlee. He also dropped the teaser of the film, 'Jawan', a massive action entertainer. The film promises to be a spectacular event with some high octane action sequences and talent assembled from across Indian cinema.

Live TV