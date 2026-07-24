/Bengali actor Jeet among the first stars to voice support for NEET aspirants, says, 'Our student deserves...'

Tollywood superstar Jeet has voiced strong concern over the ongoing controversy surrounding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), expressing solidarity with affected students and calling for systemic reforms. Taking to Instagram, the actor highlighted the deep emotional toll the issue has taken on candidates and their families across the nation.
In a heartfelt statement, Jeet emphasised that the controversy extends well beyond academic logistics, calling it a fundamental threat to the aspirations of millions of young minds who have dedicated years to their preparation.
"The NEET issue is no longer just about an examination; it is about the hopes, dreams, and trust of millions of students and their families," Jeet wrote in his social media post.
Urging authorities to prioritise justice and maintain the integrity of the country’s examination system, the actor called for meaningful reforms rather than political manoeuvring.
"Every deserving student has the right to a fair, transparent, and credible system. Those responsible must be held accountable, and meaningful reforms must ensure that such incidents are never repeated," he stated, concluding his note with a call for lasting reform and national responsibility.
With his statement, Jeet joins a growing list of prominent public figures demanding swift, transparent action to restore faith in the competitive examination process.
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk concluded his 26-day hunger strike at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Wednesday following government assurances regarding legal protections for peaceful protesters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly acknowledged the development, expressing relief and urging the activist to prioritise his physical recovery.
Writing on platform X (formerly Twitter), Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Wangchuk well and encouraged him to follow medical guidance as he recovers from the extended fast.
"I urge Sonam ji to follow the doctors' advice in his daily routine and regain his old weight as soon as possible. I pray to the Almighty for his good health," PM Modi posted.
Wangchuk, who had been on a hunger strike since June 28, agreed to break his fast after receiving assurances from the central government that no legal action would be pursued against activists who participated in the Jantar Mantar demonstrations.
The fast was officially broken in the presence of Union Ministers J.P. Nadda and Jitendra Singh, along with senior leadership from the Apex Body of Leh-Ladakh, medical personnel, and Wangchuk's family members, with visual media capturing ministers assisting the activist as he took his first sips of liquid.
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