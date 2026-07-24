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  • /Bengali actor Jeet among the first stars to voice support for NEET aspirants, says, 'Our student deserves...'

Bengali actor Jeet among the first stars to voice support for NEET aspirants, says, 'Our student deserves...'

Jeet on NEET Controversy: Bengali actor Jeet voiced strong support for students affected by the NEET controversy, urging authorities to ensure transparency, accountability, and long-term reform.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 02:14 PM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 02:14 PM IST
Bengali actor Jeet among the first stars to voice support for NEET aspirants, says, 'Our student deserves...'
Image Credit: instagram

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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