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Bengali actor Kharaj Mukherjee and wife stranded in Nepal amid floods

Veteran Bengali actor Kharaj Mukherjee and his wife Pratibha are safe in Nepal following flood-induced travel disruptions, with their son Tamaghna confirming they are en route back to Kolkata via Gorakhpur.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 02:18 PM IST|Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 02:18 PM IST
Bengali actor Kharaj Mukherjee and wife stranded in Nepal amid floods
Image Credit: @bihumukherjee/Instagram

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Bengali actor Kharaj Mukherjee and wife stranded in Nepal amid floods
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