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RAHUL ARUNODAY BANERJEE

Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee dies at 43 after drowning incident during shoot in Digha

Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, 43, tragically passed away on March 29, 2026, after drowning at Talsari sea beach near Digha, West Bengal. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 29, 2026, 08:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee dies at 43 after drowning incident during shoot in Digha(Source: Instagram)

New Delhi: Popular Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee has passed away at the age of 43. He was known for his roles in films such as Chirodini Tumi Je Amar, iLove Circus, Shono Mon Boli Tomay, and Poti Poromesshor.

According to a report by Ananda Bazar, the actor was shooting for a serial in Digha on Sunday when the tragic incident occurred.

The report stated that during the shoot at Talsari near Digha, Rahul entered the water. Moments later, he reportedly went under, prompting technicians present at the location to rush in and pull him out. He was immediately taken to Digha Hospital; however, he is said to have died before reaching the facility.

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A post-mortem is scheduled to be conducted at Digha Hospital.

(This is a developing story)

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