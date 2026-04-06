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RAHUL ARUNODAY BANERJEE

Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's tragic death triggers massive strike in Bengali showbiz industry

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Death: The famous Bengali star died on March 29 after drowning while shooting for a television serial 'Bhole Baba Paar Karega'.

|Last Updated: Apr 06, 2026, 11:57 AM IST|Source: ANI
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Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's tragic death triggers massive strike in Bengali showbiz industryPic Courtesy: Instagram

Kolkata: The Bengali entertainment industry has announced an indefinite strike beginning April 7, escalating calls for stricter on-set safety measures following the tragic death of actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee.

The actor died on March 29 after drowning while shooting for a television serial 'Bhole Baba Paar Karega,' as per the West Bengal Motion Pictures Artists' Forum. The decision was formalised by the West Bengal Motion Pictures Artists' Forum after an emergency meeting held on April 5 at Technicians' Studio in Kolkata.

Prominent industry figures, including actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, along with other directors, producers, and television channel representatives, attended the meeting. In an official statement shared on Facebook, the Forum confirmed the industry-wide work stoppage.

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ALSO READ: Actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee’s death: Makers issue statement, deny ‘extended drowning’ claims; Probe underway

The letter, re-shared by Prosenjit Chatterjee on his official Facebook handle, read, "As you all know, on March 29, 2026, during the shooting of the serial 'Bhole Baba Paar Karega,' our friend and member of our organization, Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, passed away suddenly. The exact cause of our dear member's untimely demise is still unknown to us."

It further stated, "In the presence of the Artists' Forum, Federation, television producers, and directors, it was decided that from April 7, 2026, starting at 7:00 AM, we- the artists and technicians- will observe an indefinite strike (work stoppage). This will continue until specific steps are taken to thoroughly review and ensure the proper safety and security of artists and technicians during shoots (both indoor and outdoor)."

The Forum has directed all members to assemble at the Technicians' Studio on April 7 at 10:00 AM in support of the strike, adding, "We believe your spontaneous participation will boost our morale." However, the directive excludes those currently engaged in outdoor shoots outside Kolkata or West Bengal.

The strike announcement follows a massive protest march held in Kolkata on April 5, where members of the film and television fraternity demanded accountability and justice for Banerjee's death. 

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